Horoscopes for Sunday, October 15, 2017

October 15, 2017

October 15, 2017 5:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Although you are still under stress, it does appear that you are on the right track. You'll gain intuitive insights as the Moon enters your sixth house of health and service today. Pay attention to your business hunches as you are likely to be on target. Spending quality time with a loved one is a must; you cannot work this hard without taking time out for the human touch.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The blues can be remedied with a bit of romance today as the Moon enters your fifth house of romance and creativity. If you had a falling out with a loved one, flowers and candy are always a good way to show how much you care. Even if you haven't had a fight, it can't hurt to show your affection in a thoughtful, creative way to those you care for.

Lucky Number

205

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Problems from yesterday begin to work themselves out, bringing improvements to your life. However, as the Moon moves into Virgo and your fourth house of home and family, you might just feel like staying home in bed. If you have been stressed out to the point where you are feeling ill, there is no harm in taking a mental health day. Take care of your needs first.

Lucky Number

863

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon enters Virgo and your third house of communication today, helping you to express yourself more fluidly. Many of you will be inspired by this transit, coming up with ideas that will improve conditions for groups you are involved with. Communication with loved ones is also aided by this transit. If you have children and have been having trouble relating to them, the next two days are perfect for reaching out.

Lucky Number

279

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

After a very pleasing morning, the Moon enters Virgo giving you a jolt of emotional strength and energy. You'll need it, as responsibilities at home, career concerns, and personal relationships cry out for attention. Make the effort to balance your life carefully today. You can't tend to one thing more than another, or the whole financial structure will fall down; be sure to cover all your bases.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon enters Virgo and your first house of personality, giving you an extra dose of charisma and magnetism. You should have more energy than you had over the past few days, so take advantage of this time. You can get more done than usual, plus tend to all the important people in your life. Enjoy your moments in the spotlight.

Lucky Number

447

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Even your seemingly boundless energy wanes sometimes; as the Moon enters Virgo and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, you may find it is time to start slowing down. Sure, there is still plenty you must accomplish before the end of the week, but you'll just have to pace yourself if you want to keep your mind and body from breaking down. Turn in early tonight for a good night's sleep.

Lucky Number

931

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon enters Virgo and your eleventh house of friendships and associations today. Take a break and go out for a long lunch with your favourite people. With the weekend in sight, it's time to leave your cares behind. If you must mix business with pleasure, save it for the very last minute. Sometimes you just need to have fun.

Lucky Number

533

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your ideas may be presented before the public today as the Moon enters Virgo and your tenth house of career and public standing. Stress and pressure may be on the increase but by tomorrow, everything should be going your way. Plan a workout for this evening to release nervous energy... you'll feel much better after you work up a sweat.

Lucky Number

267

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Yesterday's pressure begins to wane, making it easier for you to breathe again. The Moon enters charming Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, lifting your spirits and invigorating your intellect. Unwind tonight by watching the Travel Channel or reading a book about far away places... it's time for a change of scenery!

Lucky Number

218

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Whatever disasters befell you yesterday will begin to work themselves out today. 'Don't sweat the small stuff' is a good motto to live by, especially for Aquarians who have seen more than their share of trouble lately. Take the day moment by moment and don't expect too much from yourself. Relationships can improve simply by spending time really listening to each other.

Lucky Number

229

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, placing the emphasis on your most important relationships. Why not have lunch with your best friend today? Find a way to bring a little time for two into your week. Why wait until the weekend, when most of you are exhausted?

Lucky Number

259

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

