Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon in Libra and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships is urging you to make quality time for two. Tonight can be especially romantic, so put this energy to good use. Even if you haven't got any money to spend, an evening under the waxing moon can be very inspiring! Take a walk in the moonlight if the night is clear.

Lucky Number

920

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Turn over a new leaf in health matters as the Moon encourages good habits today... but this time, stick with it! It is so easy for you to get started and then slack off after a week or two... this time, commit yourself to a lifestyle change. Put down those cigarettes, put on your walking shoes and say hello to a healthier you.

Lucky Number

234

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You should be feeling better as the Moon dances in Libra and your fifth house of pleasure today. Just make sure you catch up on all your work before you go out to play! Tonight can be delightful for Geminians prancing under the Libran moon, so grab a partner and join the party. Again, be certain you have tied up all your loose ends before leaving the office... any mistakes will be obvious soon.

Lucky Number

629

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon enters Libra and your fourth house of home and family today, reminding you of your past and your personal roots. This is a wonderful time to take a trip down memory lane, especially with an older member of the family. Get as much family history from those who lived through it while you still have the chance.

Lucky Number

587

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Go ahead and indulge in a little something today - you've been working hard enough lately and you deserve it! The Moon enters Libra and your third house of communication this evening, urging you to get out and socialize. Siblings and neighbors will be wonderful company, so consider them when you make plans for entertaining.

Lucky Number

563

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You will need to concentrate as the Moon moves through your second house of finances, but it may be difficult. You may have trouble focusing on the tasks at hand; socializing and daydreaming are much more appealing this morning. You may be receiving unwanted psychic impressions, so try to keep your work area calm and peaceful. Dreams you had last night may continue to run through your mind. Write them down for further analysis if they continue to haunt you.

Lucky Number

944

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon dancing in Libra and your first house of personality makes you the star of the show today. In the lead up to tomorrow's New Moon you'll really be ready to go. If someone asks you out you'll be delighted to join in the fun. With the Moon conjunct Venus in your sign it may be hard to stop you!

Lucky Number

691

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Don't be surprised if you have strange dreams now; subconscious issues tend to come to the surface when the Moon transits your twelfth house. Many Scorpions will also experience psychic phenomena at this time... as grounded as you are, sometimes it isn't just your imagination. Pay attention to your intuition as it is not likely to lead you down the wrong path.

Lucky Number

352

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a wonderful day for social activity so why not meet your friends for lunch? Often we take our pals for granted and then before you know it, so much time has gone by that we feel awkward making the call. Go ahead and reach out to your friends and let them know how much you really do appreciate them.

Lucky Number

280

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon in Libra activates your house of career and status. Functions this evening are of a public nature or involve social interaction with co-workers. You'll need to be on your best behavior, just in case any busybodies are watching. Of course you are free to have fun, but sometimes we all need to be extra conscious about boundaries when socializing.

Lucky Number

864

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon enters Libra and your ninth house of travel and adventure, making you want to avoid boredom at all costs. Find a way to go on a journey, even if it is only a journey of the mind. The Internet and bookstores are wonderful places to begin, so find time to visit one today. This is a day for pleasure; enjoy it while it lasts.

Lucky Number

515

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Information and ideas enhance your intellectual endeavors and boost your status. You'll be in the right place at the right time with the right information. Ideas may be dramatic and grandiose, but they have their place in the scheme of things. Avoid overconfidence and being out of touch with reality. A favorable outcome is possible.

Lucky Number

551

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

