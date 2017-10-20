Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, adding a note of intensity to the day. By evening, you may find yourself at odds with a friend or partner over money, resources, or values. With fortunate Jupiter and clever Mercury on your side you hold all the cards, but it won't hurt you, or cost you a thing to be generous and forgiving....

Lucky Number

889

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon, fortunate Jupiter and clever Mercury encourage you to spend more time with your partner, so make room in your life for closeness. Many Bulls are undergoing changes so you'll need to pay attention to your own emotional responses if you want these changes to be positive.

Lucky Number

474

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Intuition opens up as the psychic Moon and sensitive Neptune dance. Stay calm and cool, and you will get the job done! You'll be ready to spend some time in your cave this evening. There is nothing wrong with curling up in bed with a good book or even turning in early after a long, hard day.

Lucky Number

830

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your creative powers should be reaching a peak today as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your fifth house of romance and creativity. Place fresh flowers in your work area; you'll be inspired by natural beauty. Those of you in romantic relationships will enjoy the little things today... send love notes and meet your sweetheart for lunch.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

You might feel like more of a homebody than usual, as the Scorpio Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to stay at home (if you can) and count your blessings. Don't covet what you don't have - envy is only negative, never positive. Instead, work out why you are envious and take steps to make it happen for you.

Lucky Number

720

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon moves through Scorpio and your third house of communication, bringing lots of news your way. Your psychic faculties may be stimulated, so expect to find yourself reading between the lines for the real story. Unfortunately, many will tend to imagine slights and insults now... if someone is unkind, try to assume they are simply having a bad day.

Lucky Number

350

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon travels through Scorpio and your second house of personal finances today, forming a beautiful aspect to fortunate Jupiter and wise Mercury. You seek to expand your economic or business interests. One thing you can expect is a lot of advertising, and you find yourself placing or responding to advertisements or direct-mail. International communications may also be part of your scenario.

Lucky Number

761

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon travels through Scorpio and your first house of personality today, helping you to get into high gear. You'll ooze charm, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, but with classic Taurean persistence you can reach your goals.

Lucky Number

100

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Slow down as the Moon moves through secretive Scorpio and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. This is the perfect time to leave work early and see a movie... a little escape never hurt anyone. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time doing what you want to do!

Lucky Number

641

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's not a good idea to mix friends and money as the Moon clashes with Saturn in your houses of friendship and institutional matters. You can enjoy your friends and you can be successful behind the scenes; the key is not to mix the two if possible. Romantic relationships may be under pressure today; be on guard against needless power struggles.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career and reputation, starting the day off on a tense note. It seems everyone wants something and they want it yesterday... don't crack under the pressure. You have a marvellous weekend to look forward to, so hold your head up high. There is much to do, but you are up to the challenge!

Lucky Number

398

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You can make progress in your personal goals as the Moon activates your life-ruler Jupiter in your ninth house of education and adventure. Aim high as you plan to take the next step in your life, whether it is enrolling in a college course or learning about a different culture. The more you allow for growth in your life, the more you will have to show for it.

Lucky Number

327

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

