Horoscopes for Saturday, October 21, 2017

Aries
Passions are ignited by the combination of lusty Mars and the emotional Moon, so spend time with your partner if you don't want to invite trouble - inside or outside the home. You may have to compromise at work, especially over financial issues. However, you should have no problem getting the 'Powers That Be' to see things your way.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Tension builds as the Moon and Mars clash, and freedom and responsibility may be issues. The Moon travels through Scorpio and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, creating friction in your close relationships. Compromise is in order, so keep a cool head and try to be objective. Then you'll see a positive outcome.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You'll definitely know that it's time to get busy as the Moon passes through your sixth house of health, work and service. Many Geminians will feel a great deal of pressure as the Moon is challenged by Mars. You may want to think carefully before you speak. Imagination is running high today, so be sure to take a brisk walk this evening.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Today should be fun, light and easy going, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your creativity reaches its monthly peak as the Moon travels through your fifth house of romance, speculation and creativity, so let it flow. Take a chance. Children will be more responsive to you and eager to spend time with you; make time for the young ones in your life. Romance heats up as well, so send a love note to your intended.
Lucky Number640
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Count to ten and take a few deep breaths as the Moon chafes against Mars. Your responsibilities regarding financial matters may be conflicting with your need for freedom now. It doesn't need to be all one way or the other - you can achieve balance if you really try. If you need time out, you just have to be up front and honest: and ask for it.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Be sure to eat a sensible breakfast this morning as a busy pace continues. There will be plenty of phone calls and email to return, so make time for your business and personal correspondence. By tonight, you'll be ready to curl up in front of the television and vegetate... you'll need to conserve your energy after tomorrow.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon and Mars clash today, creating a challenge in your personal finances. What you need and what others think you need may be at odds, so put off applying for a loan until a later date. Intimate relationships may suffer from disagreements about shared resources; try not to let your emotions get the best of you.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
A personal relationship may be the subject of debate today, so listen to what your partner has to say. Even if you feel very strongly about the matter, the only way to iron out your difficulties is by talking things out. Be open to constructive criticism and take the opportunity to express your own concerns. With a little effort you can work things out.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The Moon travels through Scorpio and your twelfth house of secrets today, urging you to slow down and listen to your inner voice. It may be hard to get started today, so pace yourself wisely. Those of you who work in a busy atmosphere should take time out for a quiet lunch, which will give you a chance to catch your breath and your balance.
Lucky Number903
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Expect frustration as discordant energies build. Put your energy into personal relationships. Be generous when and where you can but avoid being taken advantage of. If you are having friends over, fill your medicine cabinet with Ping-Pong balls to ambush the nosy.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Tense conditions dominate, but you should have no problem handling each situation that comes your way. You may wish you could spend more time at home, and your family may feel the same way. Find a way to balance both your public and your private lives today without wearing yourself out. By this evening, you should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The Moon travels through your ninth house of adventure, giving you a yen for something new and different. If you are tired of the same-old, same-old, then it's time to try something new. Consider signing up for a class in your community... it's always good to learn a new skill. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and then find time to do it!
