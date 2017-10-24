Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon in fiery Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure turns your thoughts to faraway places and to those far from home. You may feel overwhelmed by wanderlust, so remember that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Take the time to communicate clearly so as to avoid misunderstandings.

Lucky Number

995

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You need some fresh air today, especially if that involves visiting somewhere for the first time. If you can't get out physically, do so mentally instead by doing some research or reading and acquiring some knowledge in the process. If you've been thinking about going away for Christmas but haven't planned anything yet, get cracking now while you're in the right frame of mind.

Lucky Number

372

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The best way to get anything done today is through teamwork, so be open to group activities. Later in the day, the Moon enters Gemini and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, urging you to spend time with your partner. If you have trouble communicating your feelings, Neptune may help you to express them in a more poetic fashion.

Lucky Number

699

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon moves through your sixth house of health and work, blending well with Uranus. You should have increased energy and enthusiasm for the work you do - you may even come up with a few brilliant moneymaking ideas. It is important that you channel today's energy in a positive way... if you are overexcited or in a rush, you may injure yourself inadvertently.

Lucky Number

925

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today should provide you with a symbolic rainbow of hope after yesterday's frustrations. The Moon enters Gemini and your fifth house of romance and creativity, giving you renewed zest for life. Express yourself creatively over the next two days or so... your ideas should be received well. Those of you involved in romantic relationships should plan a nice surprise for your beloved.

Lucky Number

188

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll feel happiest in your own home now, but unfortunately most of you will have to leave the house to go to work. If you can leave early, by all means do so! Sometimes it is important to be in your own space, with very little stimulation from the outside world. Enjoy the family or the people who live with you today, and be grateful for the roof over your head.

Lucky Number

241

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon enters Gemini and your third house of communication, getting the day off to a busy start. You'll feel more in tune with your friends and associates, and some Rams will even find they are a bit telepathic today. Troubling news from afar may disturb you but try to remain calm and objective. Plan your strategy with a level head and then carry it out.

Lucky Number

348

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon enters Gemini and your second house of personal finances today, inspiring you to get down to work. Gemini rules the hands, so you may find enjoyment in physical pursuits. The Bull often enjoys using his or her hands for profit, including such professions as massage therapist, chef, and florist. It's time to heal and create!

Lucky Number

174

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today's Moon is in Gemini and your first house of personality, helping lively Twins to sparkle. You'll be ready to face the world again, so welcome fresh challenges and new faces. You are especially charming and magnetic today, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. An intense encounter with someone will have an impression on you for better or for worse.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to recharge your spiritual batteries. You may feel as though you are low on energy, which is normal during your low lunar cycle. Find a way to make time for yourself so that you can tend to your own needs for a change. A long, warm bubble bath tonight may be just what you need.

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon enters Gemini and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making you feel more sociable today. It may be hard to get much work done as people will feel like gabbing; you can still be productive in-between the chitchat. You may find that your most partner is feeling rather frisky, so why not meet for lunch?

Lucky Number

989

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters Gemini and your tenth house of career and public standing, putting you in the public eye. There will be plenty of work for you to do over the next two days or so... be prepared for frantic superiors who want everything yesterday. As the Moon opposes Pluto, you might be wondering what all the hard work is for; if you don't have the answer, it may be time to find out.

Lucky Number

816

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

