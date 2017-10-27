Horoscopes for Friday, October 27, 2017

Aries
The changing Moon glides into your eleventh house of friendships, making today nice for spending time with your pals. You don't need to spend a lot of money to have a good time - tea and sympathy will do the trick. Surround yourself with people who lift your spirits and enjoy the company of loved ones.
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Today is potentially tense for you as the Moon, Mercury and Mars clash in your communication and travel houses. You may feel pulled in all directions; try to stay centered and avoid getting angry. If you pace yourself and focus on the end results, you should be able to sail through today's challenges. Take time out for yourself this evening.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You may want to go deeper as the Moon continues to activate your eighth house of sex, power and intimacy. Superficial explanations won't satisfy as you seek to understand the underlying meaning in your life and your experiences. Find a quiet place to meditate and connect with that still, small voice inside.
Lucky Number292
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Be aware of the needs of others as the Moon passes through Cancer. This evening is good for spending time and connecting with those important people in your life, so be open to love. If you are willing to bare your soul, you will find that greater intimacy follows. Don't be afraid to go deep!
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The Moon in Capricorn and your sixth house of service is helping your productivity today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks... everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency. Later in the day, the atmosphere turns to other people in your life, so be prepared to compromise!
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Today could be a good fortune day for you as Venus blends well with the Moon... you might just be reaping some of that good karma you've been so carefully sowing! Even if it doesn't pay off in cold, hard cash, you'll know that your efforts have been noticed. You are one of the most selfless and generous givers of the zodiac, and it's finally starting to pay off.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
It may be Tool Time at your house today and the desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself as there is always the possibility of a minor accident. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
The Moon continues through Capricorn, helping you to feel more neighborly this morning. If the weather allows, take a walk in your neighborhood. Do you know the names of your nearest neighbors? Our modern society has forgotten the importance of community. Even if you don't care to socialize with those in your vicinity, it's important to know who they are. Why not invite some of them over to yours for a simple meal this evening?
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
This is a good time to manage your resources. You have a busy week coming up, so the more you can do today, the better! You may have some ideas for a home-based business or ways to earn extra money but research your ideas carefully to guard against mistakes. Later today, you might want to make some phone calls or catch up on email when the Moon enters lively Aquarius.
Lucky Number824
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
After a morning of personal magnetism and high energy, the Moon moves into Aquarius and your second house of personal finances and values. Canny Goats will be more mindful of their budgets. This is fine, as Capricorn natives are often very resourceful and careful shopping may yield some great bargains. Keep your eyes open for a good deal!
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Many Leos will want to sleep late this morning, but few have the luxury to do so. Don't worry, you can get through the day in slow motion... no one else is likely to notice if you are only half-awake. You may have to pretend to be busy if you boss or other authority walks by, so try to be aware of his or her comings and goings.
Lucky Number462
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The Moon enters Leo and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, marking the start of your lunar low cycle. You may not feel like being with other people today, so don't force yourself to socialize. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so do the things that make you feel best about yourself. Go deep and remember happiness.
Comments