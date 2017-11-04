Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 4, 2017

AccuWeather

November 04, 2017 5:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's important to take care of your money during the next two weeks, and also that you keep a strict eye on your spending. If you're wondering how you're going to be able to afford to buy all those Christmas presents on your list you may have to introduce an economy drive or make other contingency plans. What you can't do is bury your head in the sand and pretend it's not happening because that will lead to more problems in the end.

Lucky Number

676

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Take note of the message of today's Full Moon in your sign. It's telling you to take a long, hard look at your life and to cut out anything or anyone that no longer belongs in it. You've reached the end of the road as far as certain things are concerned and you're no longer prepared to pretend otherwise. It's a brave step that you're taking but right now you feel that you have no choice. So good luck, and keep looking towards a brighter future.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Something is nagging at you and it won't go away until you've done something about it. Yes, I know that the very thought of this is enough to make you grab some chocolate for emotional solace, but you have no choice. Besides, do you really want to fret and worry about this for much longer? You'll feel so much better when it's been sorted out.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your feelings about a friend could change during the coming fortnight. This person might do something that makes you angry, or shows them in a totally new light. You may realize that you'd like to make the relationship deeper. Beware of rushing into hasty decisions without thinking them through carefully, in case you change your mind again.

Lucky Number

501

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Certain responsibilities are weighing heavily on your shoulders right now and are starting to get you down. If you really can't continue to meet all your obligations, it's time to decide which of them has to go. Spend the coming fortnight sorting out the wheat from the chaff, so you keep the most important commitments and dispense with the remainder.

Lucky Number

129

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Don't be too quick to jump to conclusions, or to judge other people during the coming fortnight because the situation may not be nearly as clear-cut and simple as you first think. In fact, the more entrenched your opinions are generally, the greater the need will be for you to reconsider them and possibly even alter them in some way. So be open-minded!

Lucky Number

908

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you're a typical Libran, you're no stranger to emotional upheavals. However, you should do your best to sort out the latest dramas during the coming fortnight, especially if that means doing your best to understand what's been going on. Be prepared to dig deep into your psyche, and discover the part you've played in recent problems.

Lucky Number

918

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's Full Moon in your seventh house is shining its intense light on your relationships, and encouraging you to give them plenty of thought during the next two weeks. If a partnership isn't working, is that because you need to bring it to an end or is it simply going through a rough patch? Problems may feel like crises now, but don't make that an excuse for rushing into irrevocable or drastic action.

Lucky Number

590

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today's Full Moon is dropping some heavy hints about your health, telling you to check out any symptoms that have been bothering you recently or to get rid of any bad habits that are interfering with your well-being. The coming fortnight will also be a good time to tidy up any loose ends connected with your job while they're fresh in your mind.

Lucky Number

696

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you haven't even begun your festive preparations yet, you should really get started today. Get yourself organized by writing lists of what needs to be done, and aim to complete most of your tasks during the next two weeks. This will also be a good time for putting the finishing touches to a creative or artistic project, because you'll be pleased with your efforts.

Lucky Number

837

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

During the coming fortnight you'll have to pay even more attention than usual to the needs and emotions of your loved ones. If you don't, perhaps because you're busy with outside interests, you may end up having to sort out a mini crisis that someone has got themselves into. You may also find yourself saying goodbye to part of your past, which will be poignant.

Lucky Number

643

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

During the next two weeks certain facts that need careful thought will come to light. You'll have to consider them with objectivity so you're able to decide exactly what you should do about them. You may also have to make some decisions about a child's education or about something connected with your local environment.

Lucky Number

702

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

