Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 22, 2017

AccuWeather

November 22, 2017 05:26 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Aries

March 21-April 19

Life has a lot to offer under the Sun in Sagittarius during the coming four weeks. There are plenty of exciting opportunities on the horizon. By nature you're adventurous and intrepid, so you should have no qualms about rising to challenges and experimenting with possibilities. Travel, whether it's mental or physical, will also be on the agenda now.

Lucky Number

327

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The next four weeks are the ideal time to immerse yourself in your most intimate and close relationships. Make a big effort to analyze why you are involved in the way you are, and what you can learn from the situation. The more honest you are with yourself about this, the more productive the experience will be. So look deeply into yourself.

Lucky Number

101

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The stars favor relationships as the Sun rolls into Sagittarius, encouraging you to be receptive to the changes that are currently on the agenda and to approach them with generosity and resilience. Life should be easier during the next four weeks, because you want to create a harmonious atmosphere. Partners will respond accordingly.

Lucky Number

489

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As the Sun cruises into your sixth house of work and health for the next few weeks, now is a good time to examine what does or does not motivate you to work. Do you take pride in carrying out daily tasks and responsibilities with efficiency? Does whether you work for yourself, or for someone else, make a difference to your attitude? You are more aware of your personal status or influence with workmates and subordinates. A tendency to be ruled by stubborn pride, especially at work, should be controlled.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leo

July 23-August 22

Love is in the air for the next few weeks as the shining Sun strides into fiery Sagittarius. Mundane responsibilities seem tedious and uninspiring. You become more interested in fun and games than taking care of business, or other serious matters. Moderation is not the key-word of the moment. You see children more as extensions of yourself than as individuals in their own right and you perceive their actions, whether good or bad, as being a direct reflection on you. Romantic encounters involve more ego-gratification than emotional commitment.

Lucky Number

219

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The best way to sort out any domestic problems or family dramas is to talk them through as the Sun enters Sagittarius. However, you must guard against the tendency to assign blame if it isn't warranted, to dredge up past scores or to act like judge and jury. You should also know when to drop the subject and move on to something else. Don't keep gnawing away at it like a terrier with a bone.

Lucky Number

466

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have a strong need to say what you think as the Sun enters fiery Sagittarius, your third house of communication, and you won't want to pussyfoot around or choose your words carefully. Actually, you're capable of making some very astute and convincing comments now because you're viewing life with such clarity, but some people may find you too uncompromising for comfort and refuse to listen to what you're saying.

Lucky Number

303

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Get to grips with financial matters as the Sun swings into Sagittarius. You're in exactly the right frame of mind for them, because you're feeling analytical and have great powers of concentration, and it will be a relief to get them out of the way. If you find any anomalies or queries, take note of them so you can sort them out during the next few weeks.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your mind is as sharp as a razor and extremely incisive as the Sun barrels into your sign today. You're able to look beyond the superficial to what's really going on, particularly when it comes to analyzing your own actions and motives. You're in no mood to fool yourself, nor to balk at thinking about unpleasant or troubling situations if that's what's required of you.

Lucky Number

914

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is a marvellous day for doing research or finding out what's going on. You've got a nose for secrets as the cosmic influences head behind the scenes into Sagittarius, and you'll do your best to sniff them out like a bloodhound. However, it's vital that you know when to stop, otherwise you may pry into things that are none of your concern or you might be drowned in a sea of unnecessary detail.

Lucky Number

249

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A friend is very sure and certain, and determined to get you to agree with them as the Sun heads into your eleventh house. Be careful, because the atmosphere is quite single-minded. If you argue the toss or refuse to play ball, you'll cause an upset, yet you won't want to be brainwashed into believing everything they tell you. Actually, you're probably being just as stubborn!

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your public reputation, or what others think of you, comes out as the Sun activates your mid-heaven. Assess the role you play in the world and how that role is affected by family responsibilities. Assert control of your own destiny; aim high, dear Pisces. Do not let failure discourage you from working toward the recognition you deserve, especially since those conditions are likely to grow from your present efforts.

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

View More Video