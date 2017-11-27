Horoscopes for Monday, November 27, 2017

Aries
The festive season is nearly upon us, so how are your plans coming along? If the very thought sends you into a panic then you need to start getting yourself organized. Today is great for concentrating on the social side of things, and you'll be inspired to throw a party or invite some people over for a meal. You'll have some happy moments visualizing how it should all be.
Lucky Number591
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Grab the chance to pamper yourself in some way today. You know you want Taurus, so go for it! You're drawn to items that are natural, rather than man-made, such as clothes made from silk or wool. You enjoy using oils, perfumes and other unguents that make you feel or smell good, but don't overdo it, or you could end up feeling slightly sick....
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet or do you shudder to even think of it? Well, the shops are calling and you're starting to think about which presents you want to buy. Of course, you'll probably dream up a long present list of your own at the same time, but at least that means your loved ones will have some idea about what to buy you. So take a notebook with you!
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You feel fantastic today! Buoyant, gregarious and ready to take whatever life has to offer. Of course, it helps that certain loved ones apparently can't get enough of your company right now and also that they're making a big fuss of you. If you're really lucky you might receive an early Christmas present or a special treat.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The shops are crying out for your attention and custom today and you'll get a big kick out of seeing what's on offer. If you can do some more Christmas shopping, then so much the better. You'll have some brilliant ideas about what to buy certain people and your considerable stamina will help to keep you going even if everyone else starts to flag.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
It's perfectly obvious that an older friend or relative thinks the world of you, and they show it in lots of little ways today. They might pay you a compliment, give you a hug or do you a favor. It's a delightful day for being with older members of the family, particularly if you encourage them to tell you about the good old days or to impart some interesting snippet of history.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You make your own luck today, especially if you turn a situation to your advantage and ask some probing questions. This doesn't mean that you should exploit anyone, simply that you have a lot more control over what happens to you now than you might at first imagine. For instance, if you're arranging a long-distance trip you should ask about any cut-price deals before paying the full fare.
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You're in a very generous mood today, making it the perfect opportunity to start Christmas shopping if you haven't already done so. You'll want to search out the perfect gifts for all your loved ones, or perhaps you're more worried about finding a present for you-know-who. Either way, you stand a great chance of finding exactly what you've been looking for.
Lucky Number255
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You're keen to make the most of whatever is happening to you at the moment, and to look on the bright side. This positive attitude will help to cheer up everyone else as well, so you'll be popular. Seize the chance to do some socializing, whether it's a very modest gathering or you're going to the party of the decade. Either way, you'll shine.
Lucky Number417
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
You're in a sociable mood, whether mixing with friends or colleagues. You'll certainly have a very good day if you're at work, thanks to the happy atmosphere. Maybe someone is getting into the festive spirit and wants to spread a little happiness. The only snag is that you might eat or drink too much now.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
It's a wonderful day for doing some socializing, so try not to spend too much time on your own. You won't have to do anything very ambitious to have fun, provided that you can be with some of your favourite people. If you're going away for a break you'll put your heart and soul into having a good a time, and into making sure everyone else enjoys themselves too.
Lucky Number370
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
This is a wonderful day for concentrating on creature comforts and for doing whatever will make your home feel more cosy and secure. It's almost inevitable that shopping will feature in your schedule, and you'll enjoy visiting some of your favourite shops to see what's on offer. If you're buying food, be aware that you could get carried away and bring home far too much.
