Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Aries
Good fortune comes from behind the scenes for the Ram, as the Moon slips into your 12th house. It's time for some serious planning, as on the weekend the Moon blazes into your sign, making waves to float your boat.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Venus is active today and you're known for standing strongly by your principles. There could be some sudden annoyances at the club, but today is the day to let bygones be bygones. Work with friends and associates on aligning your dreams with reality.
Lucky Number647
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
If you are given the opportunity today is just the day to take a leading role, or at least to be there for those who do, a family member perhaps. This could be the beginning of something big. There's quite a bit of luck about later in the day, which will improve your public image. Keep your wits about you and be ready to shine tomorrow.
Lucky Number574
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The Moon in Pisces is always a beautiful energy for the Crab, but today should be especially delightful. Good news will come from afar, or you will be pursued by charming strangers (foreigners even!) who will long to sit at your feet and enjoy your wisdom. If you have been contemplating visiting a foreign fair, or a cultural show, tonight is ideal.
Lucky Number970
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
It's a good thing you held back your dreams of riches yesterday, Lions. Not the day for milking the cash cow at all. Today is much more like it, but most of the money men will be out sailing the harbour on their government-supported yachts. Ha Ha! Just joking, but this is good for you, as the temptation to overreach is still strong. Tomorrow will be much more favorable, so stick for now with the tantric sex, if you have found a willing consort to seal your energies...
Lucky Number918
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
With Venus and Mars dancing in a beautiful aspect, you are experiencing a beautiful period. You need to get out and circulate today, perhaps at a religious or spiritual gathering, or possibly a cultural fair, with your spouse or partner. Keep your serene cool, as spikiness will be tempting, but not really appropriate. If you blink, you'll miss it.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Libra is the sign of relationships, par excellence, and today just about any kind of interaction can bring out the values of your own generation, rather than what is currently fashionable. This can work on different levels. You may be wearing a certain style, say, and find yourself among those dressed in a strikingly different fashion. Social events too can be a bit awkward at first, but can end up pleasant, or even quite enlightening. You'll succeed because of your uniqueness, not in spite of it.
Lucky Number688
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Life is good for the Scorpio born as the Moon harmonizes sweetly with fortunate Jupiter in your sign. It could be quite lucky. If you are celebrating today, overindulgence will be hard to avoid, so remember to be moderate. Children are especially important to you now, whether yours or the offspring of others in your care. Most of you are at your creative best.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
With the Moon in your fourth house of home and family, it's time to appreciate the pleasures of home. Your life can be improved simply by relaxing with loved ones. Why not bring fresh flowers into your environment? You could pick some from a neighboring field, or purchase some from the market. Improving the atmosphere at home will help bring healing into your life. Good fortune is in the stars today for you.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
With the Moon entering sensitive, dreamy Pisces, you need to express yourself more fully. Writers, artists, and musicians among you will be visited by the muse. Spending time with people in your neighborhood, or visiting siblings is favoured.
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
It's likely that your best efforts at being reasonable will fall short today. It may be that someone close to you is in a mood to reveal their true colors for the first time. Trouble may have been brewing for a long time, but you are known for your acceptance of the weird. Your value system may need some revision, all the same.
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
It's a wonderful day in store for the Fish, as the marvellous Moon is dancing in your sign as Venus and Mars are making a fortunate connection. Family fortunes could take a turn for the better, and your own future is looking up. If you are enjoying a celebration, remember not to go overboard, as the other side of this energy is overindulgence. You can make a big impression, be sure it's a good one.
