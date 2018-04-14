Horoscopes for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Aries
The Moon enters your sign today, so take no prisoners! You can blaze a victory path through your competitors, as the opposition doesn't stand a chance. Once and for all, show them who's in charge. However, if by chance you're one of the few Rams who are sidelined by the planets, don't despair: you'll soon be shining again.
Taurus
Being straightforward and steadfast is one of the Bull's greater virtues. But as the restless Moon moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, you may need to slow down a little and concentrate on your longer term plans. Stern Saturn is stationary in Capricorn, so as time goes on you will have to sort out old issues, especially concerning foreign affairs, cultural pursuits, and matters of the higher mind. Your responsibilities may seem rather onerous today.
Gemini
You may be experiencing fallout from yesterday's push, so mopping up operations could take their toll. At least you're clear on the whys and wherefores and can isolate the root of the problem. Your emotions could be all over the place and if so, you need to take some time out to day to reassess your situation. Your friends will be helpful with any blow-ups at home.
Cancer
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and status today, causing pressure to build in your life. You are under pressure to perform, but the dependable and capable Crab should have no worries. Keep a steady pace and give yourself frequent breaks to help keep you on an even keel. By this evening, you will have some answers and will be ready to make some changes.
Leo
Take a philosophical attitude to any financial restrictions today, Lions. If you are feeling suffocated in your work environment, think well before doing anything rash. Why not talk things over with friends or loved ones? A cultural or religious flavor swings into the field as the Moon enters fiery Aries, boosting your energies as the day draws on.
Virgo
If the boss is rampaging through the workplace issuing orders, you just have to put up and shut up, Virgo. If, on the other hand, a colleague is playing power games, you do need to tell them that they're out of line. You're hardly in the mood to be obstructed or held back today, but you probably don't have any choice. Keep your head down and your nose to the grindstone to avoid any conflict.
Libra
Spend most of the day tending to your health needs before the Moon crosses into fiery Aries and your seventh house of marriage and partnership. By the end of the day, you will be more preoccupied with the needs and demands of your mate, best friend or partner as he or she becomes more active. You may need to schedule time for just the two of you to reconnect this evening.
Scorpio
Even if you still have the urge to indulge in every pleasure known to woman and man, it's time to mind your health. The Moon's ingress into your sixth house of health and service acts as a reminder for you to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and get a good night's sleep. After all, with so many people depending on you, you have to look out for numero uno first!
Sagittarius
The Moon dives into fiery Aries and your fifth house of pleasure, Archers. Allow yourself to have some fun today. The next two days or so will be very refreshing for you, so don't be afraid to let your hair down for a while. Getting in touch with your inner child may sound like psychobabble, but that is exactly what you need to get over your current slump.
Capricorn
You may feel the urge to to turn inward as the Moon activates your fourth house of home and family. Your heritage is something that is very important to you, even if it was less than royal. If you find that you have conditioned behaviors that are tripping you up in your life and in your relationships, it's time to consider seeing a counselor. A good astrologer can help you break destructive patterns so that you can move forward again.
Aquarius
You may need to offer compassion and empathy to others today, even if they barely deserve it. Even though you can be a friendly shoulder for others to sob on, don't let anyone take advantage of you, especially in the financial world. Keep up your spirits by surrounding yourself with positive people, even though it's not always possible during the working week.
Pisces
The morning starts off nicely, but as the day draws on it's time to pay attention to your personal finances. It's the restless Moon lighting up your second house of money and resources, reminding you that you do have some limitations. However, all your hard work on the job is about to pay off. Keep dreaming about an incredible, prosperous future and you just may find yourself living in it.
