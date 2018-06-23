Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, June 23, 2018

AccuWeather

June 23, 2018 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Intrigue flavors the day as the mysterious Moon moves through secretive Scorpio and your eighth house of sex, money, and power. You may want to keep your intuitions to yourself until you are sure of your promptings... this is a good time to keep your cards close to your chest. Focus on the work you must do and release any sexual tension through a healthy, intimate relationship or through intense physical exercise.

Lucky Number

145

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnership, placing the emphasis on togetherness. If you have been neglecting your mate, best friend, or partner in favor of your ambitions, you need to make some changes today. Even the most stoic, hardworking Bull needs the human touch, so don't come home late tonight. Make an effort to leave your work at the office and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Hopefully you have not abused your body during the revelry of past two days; if you are feeling run down or are hung over, you need to do a health check. Avoid stress and allow yourself to recuperate as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service. If your body is in good working order, spend this time cleaning and organizing your environment.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your fifth house of fun and pleasure is activated by the passing Moon, encouraging you to indulge in some playtime. Many of you have been under a great deal of stress at work and it won't let up any time soon... Counteract this by letting it all hang out today. Be sure to spend at least part of the day doing whatever you darn well please... you deserve it!

Lucky Number

548

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you have been working on personal and spiritual growth, you can make a real breakthrough today. You may catch yourself responding to your current relationships as though they were only an echo of the past... once you realize this is happening, you can make steps to correct it. By forgiving and making peace with the past, you open the door to a brighter and happier future.

Lucky Number

523

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Tension builds between you and co-workers today. It may not seem fair that you have to put up with the mistakes and delusions of others, but you will have to make sense out of nonsense during the next two days. Avoid shredding offenders to little bits with your razor-sharp tongue and try to be diplomatic and subtle when responding to email. Your talents are dynamized, so get into action!

Lucky Number

926

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may be very focused on your work or on improving your financial situation now. With the Moon in your second house of personal values, you may also be very concerned with less material subjects such as personal priorities and expectations. It is important for you to maintain your personal integrity even in the face of temptation. Stay busy and you will stay out of trouble.

Lucky Number

451

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Success can be yours as the Scorpio Moon powers your aura today. Your charm and charisma are increased as the Moon lends you extra grace, so make your moves with confidence. Express yourself honestly and clearly in order to avoid future misunderstandings. With the Moon and jupiter in magnificent harmony, this is a great time to be you. Don't worry about what others may think or say about you.

Lucky Number

631

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's best to avoid crowds and loud activities in favor of enjoying quiet times today. While the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of faith and the unseen, you will benefit from prayer, meditation or quiet contemplation. Play relaxing music while you work and avoid driving during times of heavy traffic. You may be easily influenced by other people, so avoid those who are angry and negative.

Lucky Number

156

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your eleventh house of friends and associates is activated by the Scorpio Moon, persuading you to spend more time mingling. There may be some confusion where finances are concerned: try to avoid lending or borrowing money. You can be emotionally or intellectually supportive, without involving your pocketbook. A marvellous cultural or spiritual epiphany is in the stars for Sea Goats who are open.

Lucky Number

538

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may experience growing tension as your life ruler is challenged by the passing Moon. You may feel like you're being torn apart by the conflicting needs of your family and your aspirations, leaving you frustrated and unhappy. This is the perfect time to treat yourself to something special. Consider a massage this afternoon.

Lucky Number

180

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon moves through your ninth house of adventure, adding fuel to your creative fire today. This is a great day to put some of your latest ideas down on paper. You can even get along with the most unpleasant in-laws in your life under such a good vibe. It will be easier than usual to see the bright side of every situation as you are able to see the wisdom with which the universe operates.

Lucky Number

186

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

  Comments  