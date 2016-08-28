Horoscopes

August 28, 2016 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, August 28, 2016

Read today's horoscope

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

A certain person is going out of their way to be wilful or unhelpful, particularly if money or something else of value is involved. They may be using very subtle tactics to get their own way, so it isn't immediately apparent what's going on. Be wary about who you trust right now, and listen to your instincts if you have doubts about someone.

Lucky Number

098

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A certain person isn't as trustworthy as you might imagine, so be careful what you tell them. They may be trying to manipulate you into doing what they want, even though they give every appearance of behaving impeccably. Try to be aware of your own motives, too, because hiding them from yourself will simply mean that you're expressing them unconsciously.

Lucky Number

991

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Sundays haven't exactly been a day of rest recently, and today is no exception but at least it will be a lot less stressful than normal. You may even get the chance to go off and do your own thing rather than having to fit in around everyone else and do what's expected of you. You'll also enjoy a trip to somewhere completely new to you.

Lucky Number

819

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today could turn out to be very frustrating, with little chance of making much progress. That could be because you lose all faith in your own abilities or because someone else sabotages what you're trying to do. But be honest with yourself about all this and don't blame others for what you know deep down are your own mistakes.

Lucky Number

745

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone has some great ideas today, so listen carefully. They may even have some good suggestions for you that you could follow up when you've got a minute. But you're no slouch when it comes to dreaming up ideas either, so get thinking because your mind is expansive and brilliant at the moment. There's no knowing what you might come up with.

Lucky Number

677

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Have a think about your finances today, especially if you want to come up with ways of increasing your bank balance or of gaining a more solid monetary footing in the world. You'll have some good ideas, and they'll be innovative without being totally wacky or impractical. However, don't count your chickens before they're hatched and assume that current possibilities will automatically turn out to be dead certainties.

Lucky Number

280

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Think about your plans for the future, especially if you want to come up with some fresh ideas. It will help to bounce your ideas off someone who can be counted on to listen carefully and give you some suggestions of their own. If you've got a friend who lives abroad you might be inspired to ring them up so you can hear their voice.

Lucky Number

096

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's very hard to be motivated to do much at all today. You've run out of steam, and it won't help if you think a certain someone is trying to trip you up in some way. It will be best if you do whatever is absolutely necessary and leave the rest until another day when you feel better able to cope. Make it a priority to get plenty of relaxation so you can catch your breath and recharge your batteries.

Lucky Number

379

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Give your brain plenty to think about because it will enjoy having something to chew over. You're fascinated by facts and figures now and might enjoy learning something new, or simply burying your nose in a good book. Conversations will also be intriguing because they'll cover all sorts of ground and certainly won't be confined to what was on television last night.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is a tricky day because you feel as though you're stuck and can't make any progress. Maybe someone is standing in your way or objecting to all the suggestions you make. If so, you might decide that they're deliberately being awkward because they want to make life difficult for you. But why? You won't be able to answer that question yet, but keep it in mind.

Lucky Number

497

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Life is difficult today and as a result you're in a very peculiar mood. A member of the family seems to be taking a perverse delight in tripping you up, or thwarting your plans. Someone might also tell you where you're going wrong, which will dent your confidence. Take note of what they're saying but disregard anything that you don't agree with... or which is obviously caused by sour grapes.

Lucky Number

514

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You feel as though you're flagging today. It's difficult to summon up the energy to do much, even if you wanted to. Maybe this is an opportunity to take the day off and have a rest? You should certainly try to avoid doing anything very strenuous or complex because you'll run out of steam halfway through and end up feeling guilty about it. Better to have a complete break and start again tomorrow.

Lucky Number

216

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

Area churches take part in 'Solidarity' rally in Rock Hill amphitheater

View more video

Entertainment Videos