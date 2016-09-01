Horoscopes for Thursday, September 1, 2016

Aries
The New Moon is sending you a message about your work and health. It's telling you to start something new during the next two weeks, whether this means embarking on a new health regimen or applying for a new job. If your daily routine is starting to get you down, this will be a marvellous chance to liven things up and make them more interesting. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The New Moon brings you happiness and pleasure during the coming two weeks, and there's a fantastic excuse to break open a bottle and celebrate in style! If you get involved in a new love affair this month it will have a big impact on you, and may even turn out to be one of the most important relationships you'll ever have. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number661
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Today's New Moon will have a revivifying effect on your home and family set-up during the coming two weeks, which is very good news if things have been at sixes and sevens recently. Find out what's been going on and do something about it. Expect encouraging news if you're thinking of moving house. Things may happen very quickly. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number778
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Today's New Moon highlights communications during the next two weeks, encouraging you to take extra trouble about keeping in touch with other people. If you haven't heard from someone lately, this is a great opportunity to give them a ring or send them a letter. It's also an excellent time to upgrade your computer, television or mobile phone. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Today's New Moon will have a big impact on your finances during the next two weeks, which should be good news. This doesn't mean, unfortunately, that you're guaranteed to receive some hefty cheques in the post but it does mean you're in a good position to increase your financial situation in some way. It's also great for making sensible investments that stand a good chance of working in your favor. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Here's some good news. Today's New Moon falls in your own sign, so the coming two weeks will be a great opportunity for you to make some fresh starts in your life and to turn over a new leaf. This could involve anything from going on a diet to starting a new relationship. And the New Moon will be even more auspicious for you if it's your birthday today or tomorrow. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
During the next two weeks you'll want to spend a lot of time by yourself. But this doesn't have to be a miserable or lonely experience because today's New Moon is promising you'll have many valuable insights in the process. It will also be a great time to contemplate the course that your life has taken over the past twelve months and to decide what you want to do next. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Today's New Moon will highlight your future plans during the next two weeks, filling you with enthusiasm for them and making you eager to get going on them. It's the ideal time to start something new, so don't be surprised if you're inspired by a brand new project. A new friend might enter your life as well, in which case they'll have an important impact on you. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon is sending you exciting messages about your career, because it's telling you to get new projects off the ground and to make great strides in your ambitions over the coming fortnight. So how are you going to do that? Maybe you should work hard towards a long-term ambition, or be prepared to take a risk and put yourself in the spotlight in some way. One thing's for sure - all your recent hard work will start to pay off. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Today brings an exciting New Moon - it will open the door to lots of opportunities for you in the next two weeks. You get the chance to do some travelling or to welcome visitors from overseas, or you could get involved in some sort of international project. The coming fortnight will be a great time for increasing your knowledge of the world, perhaps by signing up for a class or course. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number886
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
All your intimate relationships are highlighted by today's New Moon, and you'll feel its effects for the next two weeks. This is an excellent opportunity to breathe fresh life into a close partnership that's become bogged down in routine recently, or which you both take too much for granted. If you're a solo Aquarian, someone new might enter your life any time soon. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
There's a New Moon today and it will be affecting your relationships during the next two weeks. This means it's a great opportunity to turn over a new leaf with someone if things haven't been going very well between you lately, and to do your best to understand each other's point of view. A new partnership might get off the ground now as well, in which case it will be very successful. This New Moon is also an Annular Solar Eclipse visible in parts of Southern and Central Africa from Ghana to Mauritius.
