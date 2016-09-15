Capsule reviews of feature films

BAD MOMS. 2.5 stars. Mila Kunis stars as a stressed-out working mother who teams with two similarly overtaxed women (Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn), rebelling against a hissy PTA prez (Christina Applegate) in a mildly amusing, moderately raunchy, mostly schematic comedy from the writers of "The Hangover" franchise. 1 hr. 41 R (profanity, sex, nudity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
CAFE SOCIETY. 2 stars. Woody Allen's 47th (!) feature is a burnished '30s period piece, shot by the master cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, but shot through with lazy one-liners and characters of only surface interest. Jesse Eisenberg stars as a kid from the Bronx who makes his way west, to work for his big-deal Hollywood agent uncle (Steve Carell). Kristen Stewart is the agent's assistant. Familiar Allen themes - infatuation, infidelity, fate, morality, mortality - superficially ensue. 1 hr. 36 PG-13 (violence, adult themes) - Steven Rea
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC. 3.5 stars. Viggo Mortensen stars, with an amazing group of young actors, as a radical hippie dad who has raised his kids way off the grid, way outside the norms of "the real world." When events force them to leave their rustic retreat and deal with modern-day America, the experience is jolting - and funny, moving, meaningful. 1 hr. 58 R (profanity, nudity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
COMPLETE UNKNOWN. 3 stars. Rachel Weisz stars as a mystery woman, showing up at a dinner party, dazzling the guests, and confounding the host (Michael Shannon), who acts like he has seen her somewhere before. Joshua Marston, who made his directing debut with the haunting 2004 drug-smuggling drama "Maria Full of Grace," finds the space between romantic melodrama and enigmatic psychodrama and puts Weisz right in the middle of it. She runs with the role - or, more accurately, the roles. 1 hr. 30 R (profanity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
DON'T BREATHE. 3 stars. Horror director Fede Alvarez follows up his fresh take on Sam Rami's "Evil Dead" with a lean, mean, twisted home invasion thriller about three young thieves who break into the house of an aging blind man (Stephen Lang) who turns out to be vengeful, violent and bloodthirsty. One of the most suspenseful and frightening horror pics of the year, this ingenious thriller is filled with delightful twists. 1 hr. 28 R (terror, violence, disturbing content, and profanity including sexual references) - Tirdad Derakhshani
DON'T THINK TWICE. 3.5 stars. A love letter to the art of improv comedy from writer, director and actor Mike Birbiglia ("Sleepwalk with Me"). Featuring a superb cast of comics including Key & Peele's Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs (Netflix' "Love"), "Inside Amy Schumer" writer Tami Sagher and Garfunkel and Oates' Kate Micucci, the showbiz satire is about an improv group that is torn apart when one of the members wins a big TV role. 1 hr. 32 R (profanity and some drug use) - Tirdad Derakhshani
EQUITY. 3 stars. Co-created by Sarah Megan Thomas and fellow actor Alysia Reiner from material they gathered from dozens of interviews with woman who work on Wall Street, this intelligent thriller tells the story of three women who must make tough decisions to succeed in their careers. Serious, smart and honest, it's well-tuned social realism for the post financial crisis era. 1 hr. 40 R (profanity) - Tirdad Derakhshani
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS 3.5 stars. Meryl Streep is achingly good in "The Queen" director Stephen Frears' latest piece de resistance as Florence Foster Jenkins, an heiress and amateur singer who was dubbed the world's worst singer. Simon Helberg all but steals the show as her pianist, while Hugh Grant is lovely as her husband. Set in the 1940s when Florence was in her mid-70s, the film follows her preparations to hold her first performance at Carnegie Hall. 1 hr. 50 PG-13 (brief suggestive material) - Tirdad Derakhshani
HANDS OF STONE. 2 stars. An uneven, disappointing attempt to tell the fascinating story of Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran, who won world titles in four weight classes but who was lambasted when he walked out in the middle of a fight with Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980. The film moves in too many directions and never really coheres despite great performances by Edgar Ramirez (Carlos) as Duran, Robert De Niro as his trainer Ray Acel and singer Rusher Raymond as Leonard. 1 hr. 45 R (profanity, some sexuality/nudity) - Tirdad Derakhshani
THE HOLLARS. 2 stars. Actor-director John Krasinski ("The Office," "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men") delivers an uneven, exasperating mess of a story with his sophomore directorial effort, an endlessly life-affirming dramedy about the love that helps a middle-class Ohio family rise above its many dysfunctions. Stuffed with plot twist after plot twist and enough themes to fill a library, the film flounders despite a fine cast that includes Margo Martindale, Richard Jenkins, Sharlto Copley and Anna Kendrick. 1 hr. 28 PG-13 (brief profanity and some thematic elements) - Tirdad Derakhshani
HELL OR HIGH WATER. 4 stars. Jeff Bridges is a soon-to-retire Texas Ranger, teamed with his Native American partner (Gil Birmingham) as they crisscross West Texas on the trail of two desperate bank-robbing brothers (Ben Foster, Chris Pine). A contemporary Western that goes way beyond being simply satisfying genre fare. Written by Talor Sheridan, directed by David Mackenzie, a soulful, jolting, sharp-eyed affair. 1 hr. 42 R (violence, profanity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
IN ORDER OF DISAPPEARANCE. 3.5 stars. The fourth collaboration between writer-director Hans Petter Moland and fellow Scandinavian, master thesp Stellan Skarsgard, this brilliant, violent and absurdist black comedy features Skarsgard as a bereaved snow plow truck driver who avenges his son's murder with a bloody campaign to wipe out Norway's entire underworld, one corpse at a time - using the tools of his trade as his weapons. 1 hr. 56 R (bloody violence and profanity throughout) - Tirdad Derakhshani
JASON BOURNE. 2.5 stars. "I remember everything," says the formerly amnesiac spy guy played by Matt Damon in his return - along with director Paul Greengrass - to the Bourne series. His CIA cohort Julia Stiles is back, too. Alicia Vikander signs on to show off her tradecraft, too. The movie spans the globe and has the great action scenes you'd expect, but now that Bourne knows who he is, the existential underpinnings of the great franchise concept are MIA. 2 hrs. 03 PG-13 (violence, action, profanity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS. 3.5 stars. American animator Travis Knight's directorial debut is a gorgeous, memorable 3-D animated saga made with a mix of computer animation and stop-motion photography. Set in feudal Japan, it's about a little boy who goes on a quest to avenge his father's death. The great voice cast includes Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara and Matthew McConaughey. 1 hr. 41 PG (thematic elements, scary images, action and peril) - Tirdad Derakhshani
THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS. 2 stars. Set in a staggeringly beautiful Down Under at the end of the First World War, a tragic romance by way of Derek Cianfrance, adapted from the M.L. Stedman bestseller. Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are the star-crossed pair in this epic weepie about fate and forgiveness, guilt and rage, and the timeless allure of handknit woolens. 2 hrs. 12 PG-13 (adult themes) - Steven Rea
LITTLE MEN. 3.5 stars. The fast friendship between two New York City 13-year-olds is threatened when their parents start squabbling over a piece of Brooklyn real estate. Ira Sachs' follow-up to "Love Is Strange" is keenly observed, intimate, and anchored by the performances of newcomers Michael Barbieri and Theo Tapliz. With Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Ehle, and Paulina Garcia. 1 hr. 25 PG (adult themes) - Steven Rea
MIA MADRE. 3 stars. Written and directed by Nanni Moretti, with John Turturro as a pompous, pain-in-the-neck American actor flown to Italy to work on a film. He provides the comic sheen to a tougher, sadder tale of family crisis and loss. With Margherita Buy as the director who has to deal with her wild-card star, and with a mother in a hospital bed, dying. 1 hr. 46 R (profanity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
MORGAN. 2.5 stars. Ridley Scott's son Luke makes an impressive directorial debut with a clever sci-fi tale that revisits the themes of his father's 1982 masterpiece, "Blade Runner." It's totally unlike the earlier film in its look and feel, but its themes are similar. Kate Mara stars as a corporate troubleshooter sent to assess the viability of her company's latest consumer product, a genetically engineered female human named Morgan ("The Witch's" Anya Taylor-Joy), who has attacked one of the scientists who created her. The film raises fascinating ethical questions. 1 hr. 32 R (brutal violence, and some profanity) - Tirdad Derakhshani
MORRIS FROM AMERICA. 3.5 stars. Newcomer Marquees Christmas owns the title role as a 13-year-old African-American taken to live in Germany by his recently widowed dad. Craig Robinson, from "The Office" and those "Hot Tub Time Machine" pics, delivers a wonderfully pitched performance as the father, struggling with his own grief, his own sense of alienation, and his parental responsibilities, too. Winner of two Sundance awards, Chad Hartigan's little indie is a big deal: a charming, true-hearted coming-of-age tale. 1 hr. 30 R (language, drugs, adult themes) - Steven Rea
NERVE. 2.5 stars. Emma Roberts and Dave Franco have great chemistry in a romantic thriller about a game hosted on social media that dares teens to complete dangerous stunts around New York City. 1 hr. 36 PG-13 (dangerous and risky behavior, sexual content, profanity, drugs, drinking and nudity - all involving teens) - Tirdad Derakhshani
THE 9TH LIFE OF LOUIS DRAX. 3 stars. A change of pace for horror auteur Alexandre Aja, this absorbing, emotional mystery is about the dark home life and the remarkably rich inner life of an 8-year-old boy who falls into a coma after an accident. Memorable turns by Sarah Gadon as the boy's anxiety-ridden mom, and Jamie Dornan as a soulful coma specialist who develops a mysterious bond with the boy. 1 hr. 48 R (disturbing images, some profanity) - Tirdad Derakhshani
SAUSAGE PARTY. 3 stars. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg follow up their vicious satire "The Interview" with an even more extreme, explicit, offensive and obscenely funny comedy, an animated actioner about the products in a supermarket who rebel against their human consumers. The all-star voice cast includes Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Salma Hayek, Paul Rudd, Edward Norton, Jonah Hill and Craig Robinson. 1 hr. 39 R (strong crude sexual content, profanity and drug use) - Tirdad Derakhshani
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS. 3 stars. Directed by the "Dispicable Me" franchise's Chris Renaud, a pet lovers' loving salute to the domesticated animals we rely on to bring us comfort, companionship, and triple-digit veterinary bills. Louis C.K. gives voice to a needy Jack Russell, and Kevin Hart is a white bunny named Snowball (talk about color-blind casting!). An extremely animated animated romp. 1 hr. 30 PG (some scares for little kids) ï¿½ Steven Rea
SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU. 3 stars. Writer-director Richard Tanne's feature debut is a charming, modest indie drama about Barack Obama's first date in 1989 with his wife-to-be Michelle Robinson. Decidedly apolitical, it follows the young Chicago lawyers as they fall for each other during a day-long excursion. Newcomer Parker Sawyers effortlessly emboddies the role of Barack, but the film belongs to producer-actor Tika Sumpter, who soars as Michelle, a strong, deeply intelligent and capable woman with a hint of vulnerability. 1 hr. 24 PG-13 (some profanity, smoking, a violent image and a drug reference) - Tirdad Derakhshani
STAR TREK BEYOND. 2.5 stars. "Fast & Furious: director Justin Lin takes over from rebooter J.J. Abrams, but while the action is turbocharged, the storyline - Enterprise crew stranded on hostile planet ruled by reptilian warlord (Idris Elba) - feels less epic than episodic. With Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, and company. 2 hrs. PG-13 (intense sci-fi action, violence, adult themes) - Steven Rea
SUICIDE SQUAD. 2.5 stars. Superman is dead. To protect America, a Defense Department guru (Viola Davis) forces a group of condemned metahuman killers to join a special forges team. Jared Leto and Margot Robbie steal the show as the Joker and his lover. A schizoid animal that's absurdly dark one minute, ridiculous funny the next, the movie also features Will Smith, Common and Joel Kinnaman. 2 hrs. 03 PG-13 (sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing behavior, suggestive content and profanity) - Tirdad Derakhshani
SULLY. 3.5 stars. Tom Hanks stars as veteran airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in this deftly executed account of the amazing emergency landing of a US Airways passenger jet in the middle of the Hudson River - the so-called "Miracle on the Hudson." A true-life drama about heroism and people working in harmony under exceptional conditions - and a sobering deconstruction of the flight's aftermath: Second-guessing, self-doubt, an administrative body - the National Transportation Safety Board - that appears on the hunt for a scapegoat. Clint Eastwood directs. 1 hr. 35 PG-13 (profanity, adult themes) - Steven Rea
A TALE OF LOVE AND DARKNESS. 2.5 stars. Natalie Portman makes her directing debut, adapting Amoz Oz's autobiographical novel about a family in Jerusalem during the tumult and tragedies of the birth of Israel. Wheeling with flashbacks, dreams, allegorical reenactments, slow-motion shots and painterly tableaus, Portman's ambitious film strives for a mood of elegiac grace. The striving shows. 1 hr. 38 PG-13 (violence, adult themes) - Steven Rea
WAR DOGS. 2.5 stars. Jonah Hill and Miles Teller are a couple of clowns from Miami who figure out how to sell guns and ammo to the U.S. military in Todd Phillips' ("The Hangover") gonzo take on a true story. Stop the presses: War makes people rich. Stop the movie: these people, who cares? 1 hr. 54 R (violence, profanity, drugs, adult themes) - Steven Rea
