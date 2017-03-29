Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"The Blackcoat's Daughter" - Evil lurks as two students are left at a Catholic girls' prep school at winter break, and nearby a young woman accepts a ride from a seemingly kind-hearted couple. With Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton. Written and directed by Osgood Perkins. (1:33) R.
"The Boss Baby" - Animated comedy featuring a wise-cracking, suit-and-tie wearing infant. Voices by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi. Written by Michael McCullers, based on the picture book by Marla Frazee. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:37) PG-13.
"Bwoy" - After the death of his son, a father falls into an online love affair with a young Jamaican man. With Anthony Rapp, Jimmy Brooks. Written and directed by John G. Young. (1:25) NR.
"Carrie Pilby" - A prodigious young woman with a no purpose finds life in New York unbearable until a therapist issues her five-point plan to break free. With Bel Powley, Nathan Lane, Gabriel Byrne, Vanessa Bayer, Desmin Borges, William Moseley, Jason Ritter. Written by Kara Holden and Dean Craig, based on the novel by Caren Lissner. Directed by Susan Johnson. (1:38) NR.
"Despite the Falling Snow" - An American spy falls in love with a Communist politician in 1959 Moscow resulting in betrayal and consequences that last decades. With Rebecca Ferguson, Charles Dance, Sam Reid, Antje Traue, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Written and directed by Shamim Sarif, based on Sarif's novel. (1:33) PG-13.
"The Discovery" - A scientist verifies the existence of an afterlife, while his son falls for a tragic past. With Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Robert Redford. Written by Justin Lader and Charlie McDowell. Directed by McDowell. (1:50) NR.
"Donnie Darko" - Director's cut of the 2001 cult favorite about a sleepwalking teen and his imaginary 6-foot rabbit who tells him the world will end in less than a month. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross and Noah Wyle. Written and directed by Richard Kelly. (2:13) R.
"Five Came Back" - Documentary series directed by Laurent Bouzereau and written by Mark Harris, based on his book, examines the work of five Hollywood directors - John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra and George Stevens - during World War II. Narrated by Meryl Streep. (3:07) NR.
"Ghost in the Shell" - A special forces unit led by a human cyborg hybrid faces the destruction of cyber technology. With Scarlett Johansson, "Beat" Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Chin Han, Juliette Binoche, Lasarus Ratuere, Danusia Samal, Yutaka Izumihara, Tawanda Manyimo. Written by Jamie Moss and Ehren Kruger, based on the comic "The Ghost in the Shell" by Masamune Shirow. Directed by Rupert Sanders. (2:00) PG-13.
"Here Alone" - After a strange epidemic that wipes out most of the population, a young woman encounters two other survivors deep in the wilderness. With Shane West, Lucy Walters, Gina Piersanti and Adam David Thompson. Written by David Ebeltoft. Directed by Rod Blackhurst. (1:38) NR.
"I Call Him Morgan" - Documentary on jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan, who was shot dead by his common-law wife, Helen, during a 1972 show in New York City. Featuring cinematography by Bradford Young. Written and directed by Kasper Collin. (1:31) NR.
"In Search of Israeli Cuisine" - Documentary profiles the many cultures - Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Druze - that contribute to the variety of food in today's Israel. Featuring chef Michael Solomonov. Directed by Roger Sherman. (2:00) NR.
"The Levelling" - A young English veterinarian returns to her family home in Somerset after the apparent suicide of her brother. With Ellie Kendrick, Jack Holden, Joe Blakemore and David Troughton. Written and directed by Hope Dickson Leach. (1:24) R.
"Live Cargo" - Trying to move after a tragedy, a couple retreat to a small Bahmaina island and become embroiled in human trafficking. With Lakeith Stanfield, Dree Hemingway, Robert Wisdom, Leonard Earl How, Sam Dillon. Written by Thymaya Payne, Logan Sandler. Directed by Sandler. (1:28) NR.
"Pitching Tents" - A high school senior feels caught between his strict working-class father and a quirky guidance counselor in 1984. With Michael Grant, Samantha Basalari. Jonathan Lipnicki, Boo Boo Stewart. Written by Rob A. Fox, Jayme Petrille. Directed by Jacob Cooney. (1:45) NR.
"The Prison" - A former police inspector is jailed after a fatal accident and discovers a system controlled by a powerful crime syndicate. With Han Seok-kyu, Kim Rae-won, Lee Kyeong-yeong, Jung Woong-in, Jo Jae-yoon, Kim Seong-gyoon. Written and directed by Na Hyun. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:05) NR.
"The Zookeeper's Wife" - Jessica Chastain plays a Warsaw woman who works with her husband to resist the Nazis when Poland is invaded by Germany during World War II. Written by Angela Workman, based on the nonfiction book by Diane Ackerman. With Johan Heldenbergh, Michael McElhatton, Daniel Bruhl. Directed by Niki Caro. (2:04) PG-13.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"After the Storm" - A sublimely simple family drama from the Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda, a filmmaker assured enough to hide his mastery in plain sight. Nothing is overemphasized, and nothing escapes his attention. (J.C.) NR.
"I Am Not Your Negro" - As directed by the gifted Raoul Peck, this documentary on James Baldwin uses the entire spectrum of movie effects to create a cinematic essay that is powerful and painfully relevant. (K.Tu.) NR.
"La La Land" - Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. (J.C.) PG-13.
"Personal Shopper" - Kristen Stewart gives her most accomplished screen performance to date in Olivier Assayas' shivery paranormal thriller - a haunted-house movie, a murder mystery and, in many ways, Assayas' most surprising film yet about the anxieties of modern life. (J.C.) R.
"Raw" - A gross-out that goes down like a delicacy, Julia Ducournau's exquisitely grisly writing-directing debut finds a ripe pubescent metaphor in the tale of a French teenager who develops an unexpected taste for human flesh. (J.C.) R.
"The Women's Balcony" - An Israeli box-office hit about a Jerusalem clash of religious cultures, this is an unapologetically warm-hearted comedic drama, a fine example of commercial filmmaking grounded in a persuasive knowledge of human behavior. (K.Tu.) NR.
