Coachella preview: What will shake up things?

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Pause

1:55 Indian Land resident earns prizes on popular game show

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:46 Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction'

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window