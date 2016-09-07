Carolina Nation mixes up rock and country sound

Carolina Nation, live Friday at The Sandbar Grill in Rock Hill, claims title to musical land that crosses classic rock regions into country/new country territory. Guitarist Mark Hinson’s longtime spirited pursuit of these genres is at the helm here, lending authenticity to the genre combination.
Many will recognize Hinson from past projects including tribute band Rockstar. By forming Carolina Nation in early 2014, Hinson created an outlet for country music, rock and more with “a positive vibe.” The band’s original song “Stay Thirsty” with its online video has helped to raise their profile and fan following.
Hinson emphasized his rock and roll roots as well as his country connection. “Music is my life, and I’m a fan of all types, from Van Halen to Brad Paisley,” he said. “A good song is a good song is a good song.”
Along with Hinson, Carolina Nation, based in Rock Hill, features Clay Horne, drums; Chris Chandler, bass; and Stephen Metz, vocals.
Live, their persona is sizable. “We’re high energy and work to interact,” Hinson said. “Come on out. It’s a lot of fun, and we’ll do our best to play a polished set and have a good time.”
Travel terrain that’s an adventure for rock and country fans alike led by Carolina Nation, Friday at The Sandbar Grill, 4124 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Call 803-366-7744 for show info. Find the band on Facebook for more on the music.
Elsewhere
The casual but qualified duo of Joe Middleton and Larry Smith come together live Saturday at Dreamchaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw to explore their crossover musical interests and styles.
Noted Americana singer/songwriter Middleton, accompanied by compelling classic rock guitarist Smith, merge to acknowledge their classic rock, R&B, Americana common ground and what teamwork might produce.
This is a casual event, “not a fuss,” Smith said, “just going over to join him (Middleton) on some songs. It’ll be fun.”
A well-known, accomplished player/performer based in Charlotte, Smith has straightforward skills and formidable range. Asked to name his one major influence, he cited The Beatles. “They painted with such a broad brush – doing a little of everything.” As for Saturday night’s gig, just know that “variety is the name of the game,” Smith said, “playing songs that will bring a smile to us and to others.”
Along with their duo duties, Middleton’s personal forte is as a singer/songwriter with his own originals. Look forward to all that and more when Joe Middleton and Larry Smith combine forces Saturday at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, 115 E. North Main St., Waxhaw, N.C. For show details and directions call 704-843-7326.
Coming up
Friday: Brewer Brothers at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Khaos Kings at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Saturday: Prodigal Sons at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; David Williams at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Vanilla Cornbread at Sylvia Theater, York; Raisin’ Cain at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Sunday: Chubby Knuckles at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com or Debby Jet Jennings, PO Box 13, Catawba, SC 29704. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments