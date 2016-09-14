Shooter Jennings bring his country style to Lancaster

Whether you call him outlaw country, alt country, southern rock, alt/rock or all of the above, Shooter Jennings – live Saturday at USCL Bundy Auditorium in Lancaster – is the real deal. The only child of country music icons Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, he is most certainly country music royalty.
Expectations of ascension are always tricky for the offspring of icons, but guts and stubborn determination are a big help. The younger Jennings would eventually follow in his father’s footsteps, with an ear to authenticity, made less complicated by distinct vocal similarities, not to mention dark, steely looks. Jennings also allowed himself room to evolve, fashioning his own sound and persona, walking his own lonesome road. That hasn’t always been easy.
Jennings’ early childhood was an “on the road again” music primer while traveling in his parents’ tour bus, in the company of an assortment of other country music legends, particularly Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. He was playing drums by the time he was 5, then found guitar at 14, followed closely at 16 by the discovery of rock, and would eventually take a turn with a band on the circuit in LA. Experimentation over – for a while, Jennings returned to his roots, which remain constant but not exclusive. He released 6 full-length studio albums, a live album, a compilation, and a few EP’s.
Now, look for Jennings out on tour and headed this way from Virginia and West Virginia, then on to Texas, California and beyond. The concert at Bundy Auditorium is part of Lancaster’s ongoing Performing Arts Series. According to the city’s Performing Arts Manager, April Joplin, the idea for this event was “to reach a broader group with something maybe a bit edgier than is usual for Lancaster.”
Look for special guests, too. Jennings will be accompanied by Waymore’s Outlaws, the original backing/recording band for Waylon Jennings, which features Richie Albright, drums; Jerry “Jigger” Bridges, bass; Fred Newell, steel; Tommy Townsend, vocals.
Encounter Scooter Jennings along with Waymore’s Outlaws Saturday at Bundy Auditorium, inside the Bradley Arts & Sciences Building on the USCL Campus in Lancaster. For information, check lancastercitysc.com or call 803-289-1486. For more on the music, visit shooterjennings.com and facebook.com/shooterjennings.
Coming up
Friday: Rockaholics at Revolutions, Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Suttle Band at Food Truck Friday at the Fountain, downtown Rock Hill; Ben Gatlin Band at Luke’s Sport’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Hank, Patty & The Current at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Raymond Franklin, Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Joey Banks Acoustic at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Doug McCormick with Tyler Henderson at the Sylvia Theater, York; Sean Carrouth and guest Eric Lovell at Hobo’s, Fort Mill.
Saturday: Caution Blind Driver at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Queen City Dub at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Big Bamboo Band for Food Truck Rally, Tega Cay; Hall Pass at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Baxter, Fort Mill; Halden Vang at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
