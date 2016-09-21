Good lyrics and sass serve Caroline Keller well

Singer/songwriter Caroline Keller has been selected as one of the performers for the prestigious writers’ night at the famous Blue Bird Café in Nashville.
Competition for this choice gig is steep, especially since it can be the catalyst that jump-starts a country music career. Keller heads to Music City in mid-October, and exciting possibilities loom.
Before that trip, there’s an opportunity to check out Caroline Keller and her band, live Friday at the Patriot Taphouse in Fort Mill.
Keller’s hometown is Charlotte, where her career arc started early. Singing as a child, especially in church, she released a Christian country album in her mid-teens. The first song released from this album, “Queen of the Highway,” hit the Christian music charts, remaining there 14 weeks, followed by “One Star,” with a chart run of 56 weeks.
These songs helped Keller become “Christian Teenage Performer of the Year” at that time. Now, just a little over a decade later, she’s focusing on the mainstream charts by releasing her debut country EP.
Keller follows her own creative road, avoiding trends, but with some sass, a bit of attitude, plus the use of good lyrics that help get her point across.
Joining Keller in the band are Scott Spruill, songwriting and arranging/acoustic guitar/keyboards/vocals; Zack Pangle, songwriting and arranging/electric guitars; Rachel Sawhook, backing vocals; and Rebecca Anne Barker, violin.
As all the training, work, and artistry come together, be there Friday so you can boast later about your early discovery of The Caroline Keller Band, at Patriot Taphouse, 2150 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill. Call 803-547-7555 for show details. For more information, go to carolinekellermusic.com.
Elsewhere
You know it’s fall, because it’s time for Festival in the Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Freedom Park in Charlotte.
Debuting in 1964, this multi-faceted, arts-oriented event is the metro area’s longest-running music and arts salute to autumn. Along with arts and crafts, find food and performing ensembles, especially live music.
The 2016 Main Stage offers a clever mix of musical genres and styles with new acts, the well-known and, of course, the fan favorites – most from the metro, including several based in Rock Hill.
Friday’s line-up features Four Days Gone and Crisis’ 20th Anniversary Show. Saturday’s selections include The Nate Randall Band, Ellie Good, Tiffany Ashton, Abbey Elmore, Kevin Marshall & The J Walkers, Halden Vang and The Spongetones. On Sunday find Chicago Reloaded, The Charlotte Youth Symphony, and Raine.
Much music and more, live this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at Festival in the Park, Freedom Park, 1409 East Blvd., South Charlotte. For more information, visit festivalinthepark.org.
Coming up
Friday: Misty Simpson Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Rockstar at the Sandbar, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at WingBonz Live, Rock Hill; Analog Daze at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at Empire Pizza II, Newport; Barry Webster Acoustic at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Smilin Dogs’ at T-Bones, Lake Wylie; Michael Waters Solo/Acoustic at Six Pence Pub-Baxter Village, Fort Mill.
Saturday: Festival of Bands 2016 (high schools at noon), District Stadium, Rock Hill; Rebel Theory at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at Empire Pizza II, Newport; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Spiral Eyes at Eaglespeak Coffee House South Charlotte; Shotgun Saints, The Fetish at Rockhouse Tavern & Billiards, Gastonia.
Sunday: Catawba River Monster at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com or Debby Jet Jennings, PO Box 13, Catawba, SC 29704. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments