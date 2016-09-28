Celebrate fall with MLB and Acoustic Allstars

Cooler weather is coming, we’re told. Hopefully, this weekend’s predictions for the long-awaited climate change will prove to be true. So, just in case you haven’t been able to acknowledge the switch of seasons, help is here via the The Muthaload Band live Saturday for an End of Summer Jam at the Pineville Tavern in Pineville.
Also known as MLB and Acoustic Allstars, the five-piece ensemble is a returning favorite at this neighborhood hangout bar known for live bands. The MLB lineup includes Rob Rousso, keyboards/ vocals; Rob MacWilliams, bass/vocals; Ben Morris, drums/vocals; Trea Horton, guitar/vocals; and Eric Hutchins, guitar/vocals. Together they crunch a bunch of sounds and genres shuffled together through hot jams and wicked improvisations.
A rock, funk, and jam jumble, the band does cite similarities to artists including Leftover Salmon, The String Cheese Incident, Phish, and the Grateful Dead. Sounds a bit like a curious lunch menu, right?
A longer perusal of the MLB song list also reveals a cross-section of musical directions that sift jam land with golden oldies, classic rock and more.
Teasers for this gig tout “cool acoustic grooves” as well as a somewhat cryptic look to the future, hinting that after this night a “new name and new direction” will be forthcoming.
Get on board for some groovy moves and tasty jams a la Muthaload Band Acoustic Allstars Saturday at Pineville Tavern, 314 N. Polk St., Pineville. Call 704-889-9464 for show details and get more on the music at hovimusic.com/mlb and reverbnation.com/themuthaloadband.
Sort through straight-on rock unleashed by The Smilin’ Dogs live Saturday at Beef O’ Brady’s in Baxter Village, Fort Mill. Find them feisty and fun, out on the patio, barking out a bunch of hot rock hits by Aerosmith, AC/DC, Motley Crue, and much more. A hard-working pack, the band features Tim Brown, guitar/vocals; Javier Peralta, bass; Chad McPhaul, guitars; and Joe DeTullio, drums.
Rock and roll over with The Smilin’ Dogs live Saturday at Beef O’ Brady’s 940 Market St., Baxter Village. For info call 803-548-7878.
Upcoming
Friday: Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at SandBar Grill, Rock Hill; Will Pittman – Songwriter’s Showcase/Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Scar Tissue, RH Chili Peppers Tribute at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; The Rockerfellers at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Banana Puddin’ at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Peace & Love at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Stateline Crossing at McCoy’s Smokehouse & Saloon, South Charlotte.
Saturday: The Troll Dolls at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Sticks & Stones at Original Empire, Rock Hill; Tin Roof Sunday at Revolutions in The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Chris Sanchez at Mac’s Speed Shop, Steele Creek, South Charlotte.
Sunday: David Williams at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Thursday: Mike Faulkenberry & Chase Killough Acoustic at Sisters Fine American Cuisine, Rock Hill.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com or Debby Jet Jennings, PO Box 13, Catawba, SC 29704. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
