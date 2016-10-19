Chicago Reloaded Friday at Fountain Park

Time for an entertainment do-over with Chicago Reloaded, live for Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill. Their gig was canceled by rain in May but rescheduled thanks to an extra show date.
Billed as “The Premier Chicago Tribute Band” and based in Charlotte, Chicago Reloaded has been busy performing in Philadelphia, Delaware and Virginia, over to Wisconsin, the Carolinas, to Florida and back.
“This schedule has been busy but going good,” drummer Mike Graci said. “We were excited to be playing all over the region to a good reception with great crowds in festivals and theaters.”
It’s no wonder response has been positive considering the phenomenal popularity of CR’s source model – the legendary band Chicago. Originally Chicago Transit Authority, their 1969 debut set the standard for a classic rock band with a horn section, thanks to their collective musical expertise.
Over a half-century later, 34 classic albums, top hit songs, gold and platinum awards, legions of fans, and induction into the R&R Hall of Fame earlier this year verify the iconic status of Chicago. That much superstar fodder should surely mean a glut of tribute bands.
Well, not so much, mostly because these are big shoes to fill.
Enter Chicago Reloaded: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band. Graci, a professional drummer living in the Charlotte area, wanted to start a challenging musical project with “something special.” He realized there were no Chicago tribute bands. “I started with the idea, then looked for musicians – the right mix of musicians.” The search was on.
“We wanted to bring back that grand sound of horns,” Graci, said, lamenting the shortage of music featuring horns. “Mostly you find horns in R&B formats or maybe a ‘beat’ band. Those bands with horns or a horn section are often ‘hired gun’ musicians. Not us. We didn’t want to hire extra personnel. It’s got to all be in the band.”
The resulting search yielded eight talented, seasoned musicians: Darrell Files, lead vocals; Mitch Brink, keyboards/ vocals; Tony Oliver Paull, guitar/vocals; Justin Martin, bass/vocals; Jonathan Wiseman, trumpet; Doug Norton, saxophones; Allen Beck, trombone; and Mike Graci, drums.
Such power involves other factors, including more than one lead vocalist to cover the different “phases” of Chicago’s sound. Tribute bands also demand authenticity. Fortunately, as far as visual presentation, any homage to Chicago can be low maintenance. No fancy sets, wardrobe eccentricities or elaborate production are needed to cast a believable spell.
CR has a sizeable range, covering all of Chicago. “We go through it all, with the big crowd favorites,” said Graci. That means lots of Chicago hits make the play list.
“We appeal to all ages,” Graci notes. “It’s fun seeing who comes out to the shows, including those who grew up with Chicago and have the opportunity to see a full-on tribute live.”
He is also excited to finally perform for the Rock Hill crowd. “The weather is looking good. We’re looking for a good turnout. It’s a great place for families with the music, the food trucks and everything,” he said, then added, “We’re honored to get down there. Come out to the show. Get the full experience.”
“Can you dig it? Yes I can,” after “waiting such a long time” for Chicago Reloaded – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band – Friday at the season’s final Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill. For more info check fountainparkrockhill.com or on Facebook. For more on the music, visit chicagoreloaded.com.
Friday: Steven Simpson at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Elonzo Wesley, Matt Woods at Amelie’s Left Bank, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Audiowine at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; The Hyde Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Banana Puddin’ at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Square Roots at Patriot Taphouse & Grille, Fort Mill.
Saturday: Rockaholics at Revolutions, The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Still Pondering at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Cloud 9 at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Stella & Fellas at Patriot Taphouse & Grille, Fort Mill; SHU Band at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Shotgun Saints at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Sunday: Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
