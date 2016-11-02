Hinson Girls open for Del McCoury Band Friday in Lancaster

It’s a fun family affair with the Hinson Girls live Friday as they open for the Del McCoury Band at Bundy Auditorium-USCL in Lancaster.
These four sisters: Katelyn, 16, mandolin/vocals; 18-year-old twins Melissa, upright bass/vocals, and Allison, banjo/vocals; and Kristin, 21, guitar/vocals are based in Lancaster and have logged plenty of performances in the past seven years showcasing their lively, upbeat skills.
Following in the footsteps of bluegrass greats and the tradition of playing anywhere, any time, The Hinson Girls perform over 100 dates a year, sometimes more then one show in a day.
Compelling and entertaining, this bluegrass quartet possesses grace and an upbeat style plus plenty of talent. Their interests also go beyond just bluegrass to include 4-H and horseback riding.
Much more attention and accolades are ahead for this very deserving foursome known for their tight harmonies, stylish pickin’ and on-stage enthusiasm. Their shows are also delightfully spiced with tales of family antics and sisterly humor.
The Hinson Girls were picked as South Carolina State Bluegrass Band Champions in 2012; took fourth place in 2015 at the 41st Annual Bluegrass Band Competition for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America in Nashville, then later that same year won first place at the Anderson County Halloween Boograss Bash band competition.
Get ready for a good time with The Hinson Girls Friday as opening guests for the Del McCoury Band – “the most awarded band in bluegrass history.”
The evening’s main attraction, The Del McCoury Band is headed by Grammy-winning Grand Ole Opry member Del McCoury, with his bluegrass/jam band that also features a heavy family contingent. Joining the elder McCoury are sons Rob McCoury, banjo, and Ronnie McCoury, mandolin, plus Jason Carter, fiddle, and Alan Bartram, bass.
A living link to the authentic early bluegrass of 1950’s honky tonks and The Grand Ole Opry, McCoury has managed to maintain his original authenticity while evolving. According to Vince Gill, McCoury has “done a great job of bringing new songs into the fold, but when he sings them they sound like 1959 or 1962 again. It still has the element of his voice, and the authenticity of it never goes away, never changes.”
“Celebrating 50 Years of Del McCoury” commemorates a half-century musical legacy with a newly recorded collection of the classics he sang in the 50s along with a few of the Del McCoury Band’s essential tracks from the last decade.
A nine-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year, McCoury earned his Grand Ole Opry membership in 2003, then picked up “Best Bluegrass Album” Grammies in 2005 and 2014.
At 76, McCoury shows no signs of slowing down. Catch this self-professed “guitar-picking, bluegrass-singing, never grow up boy” and his band Friday with opening guests the Hinson Girls at Bundy Auditorium-USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive. For concert details call 289-1486 or go to usclancaster.sc.edu. For more on the music, check delmccouryband.com and thehinsongirls.com.
Coming up
Friday: Remedy Hollar at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Fernandina at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & Friends at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Parrot Party Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Khaos Kings at Rockhouse Tavern & Billiards, Gastonia; Crashbox at Wild Wing Café-Uptown, Charlotte.
Saturday: Khaos Kings Acoustic at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Bryan Porter & Tabitha Miller at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Revolutions, at The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Rock Machine at Sylvia Theater, York; Stella & The Fellas at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Seth, Scott & Tom at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Sunday: Just 4 Fun at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
