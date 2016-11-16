Rockstar celebrates opening night at Rock Hill’s Tailgater’s

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill