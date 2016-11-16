Rockstar celebrates opening night at Rock Hill’s Tailgater’s

Need “a break from the same old, same old”? If you’re looking for a good time with lots of ’80s rock pomp and circumstance, then aim for this: the band Rockstar live for the opening night of Tailgater’s in Rock Hill.
The club, formerly End Zone on Ebenezer Road, has new owners as well as a big remodel to go with the name change. This weekend marks the club’s unveiling and Rockstar will kick it off on Friday.
Lead vocalist Paul Barlow talked about the show, as he was simultaneously working on the last parts of remodeling the club.
With construction clatter in the background, Barlow described some of what would be happening Friday. “It’s a big grand opening ’80’s Rockstar Party in Tailgater’s,” he said.
“Come check out the new wrap-around bar and the stage with lots of room to dance.” The club’s new digs will be christened with a sound that’s retro but very popular as Rockstar unleashes glam meets metal, pop and hard rock all rolled together, right out of the hair-band ’80’s with eager glee and all the necessary trappings.
Based in Charlotte, Rockstar has had several different lineups over the years. The only original band member, Barlow has LA roots but chose to settle in this area. Two of the current band members have been involved for several years and represent well-known musical families in this area. They are Henry Peralta, bass/vocals, and Dean Hamrick, drums/vocals. Rounding out the lineup is the most recent addition, Joe Jetson on guitar.
Mix up the redo with hot rock for “a big event and the place to be,” Barlow said. “We’ve got a great following here.” Rockstar is known as “a good band for a fun time,” Barlow said. Their popularity, he believes, is owed partially to the quality of the vocals. “We’ve got great vocals thanks to three lead singers in the band,” counting himself along with “Henry (bass) who sings, and so does Dean who steps out front, then I play the drums,” he said.
He gets a “big return from high-energy performing,” he admits. “It’s great to get to know the people and see them when we play. We’re fortunate, especially in the Rock Hill area. We get the best crowds here. There are a lot of regulars. We promise to entertain you,” Barlow said.
How can you resist? Calling all rockers Friday with Rockstar at Tailgater’s Bar and Grill, 2354 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Call 803-324-8300 for details. On Saturday, return for the big Grand Opening Event with After Sundown, live, playing classic rock, blues and country.
Anniversary celebration
Celebrate the 15th anniversary of “A Place for Hope” at a gala 7-9 p.m. Friday, with music from saxophonist Gregory T. Currence at The Arts Council of York County, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
A Place for Hope is a local nonprofit organization providing after-school and summer camp programs for the Blackmon Road Community and area youth in Rock Hill.
Along with the live music, enjoy art, a silent auction, food, and a cash bar. For more information call 803-329-4673, go to aplaceforhope.net or email porschejhill@gmail.com. Founded in 2001 by Donna Berry, A Place for Hope is at 1020 Archer Drive, Rock Hill.
Elsewhere
Friday: JD Massie at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic hosted by Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Crashbox at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Amigo, The High Divers, Chase Warren & The Homewreckers, Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Building, Rock Hill; The Wingnuts at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Ashley Peeples at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; DJ Ezekill at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Food Truck Friday w/live DJ for Founders Holiday Ice Rink Opening, downtown Rock Hill; The Hyde Band at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Khaos Kings at Scooter’s, Chester; Smilin’ Dogs at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Chicago Reloaded at Bowl ‘N’ Bounce, Lake Wylie; Rachel’s Ransom at Madison’s On The Corner, Tega Cay.
Saturday: Khaos Kings Acoustic at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Troll Dolls Acoustic Duo with Michael Wayne Avery, Jennifer Rigel Downs at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Carolina Nation at Revolutions, Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Late Bloomer, Fat Face Band, Nathan Matthews, Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Building, Rock Hill; Rock Hill All Star Band for ‘Remember When’ Event at American Legion Hut, Rock Hill; Shannon Lee at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; After Sundown at Tailgater’s Rock Hill; Rockaholics at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Randy Clay Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
