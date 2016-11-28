Celebrate the music with Leisure McCorkle

You might view Leisure McCorkle live Saturday at The Comet Grill in Charlotte as a great opportunity for an after-Thanksgiving gathering at a cool hangout or be part of that hangout’s 20th anniversary celebration or the annual birthday bash for McCorkle himself.
As for McCorkle, it’s not only his annual birthday gig buthe’s also commemorating the completion of “5000 Light Years Beyond the Speed off Sound,” the new full-band album. The album is set for release in late December.
In the meantime, look for Saturday’s combo celebration to be a “rocking bash,” touts the musician/anthropologist/cycling proponent because there’s “nothing better than picking some tunes with friends and sharing good times. It’s real laid back,” he continued, “because it is a birthday gig we play every year.”
McCorkle promises his originals, plus maybe an outside chance for a new tune or two – you never know, just like you never know who might show up on a holiday weekend.
Hang with Leisure McCorkle Saturday at The Comet Grill, 2224 Park Road, Charlotte. Call 704-371-4300 or check cometgrillcharlotte.com for details. For more on the music check Facebook/leisure.mccorkle and leisuremccorkle.com.
Holiday music
One of the chief purveyors of Christmas music, Mannheim Steamroller powers into the area to kick the holiday season into high gear, live Friday at Belk Theater in Charlotte.
Founded by producer/composer Chip Davis, this multi-platinum group first put a “new age” spin on the sounds of Christmas in 1984 with the successful release of ‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.” Millions of albums were sold. Then, what began as a ‘one man band’ recording entity evolved when Davis enlisted his classically-trained but rock friendly musician friends to hit the road on tour. Now, one of the best-selling music tours and a holiday staple, the annual Steamroller live performances blend classic, beloved carols, songs and imagery with electric guitars, synthesizers, orchestral sections, electronic sounds and a ‘hint of rock’ for a family fun experience. Add dazzling lights, giant projection screens and much more for a sonic and visual holiday extravaganza.
Jumpstart your Christmas spirit with holiday classics, favorites along with original tunes in a spectacular multi-media production by Mannheim Steamroller Friday at Belk Theater-Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. Call 704-372-1000 or visit blumenthalarts.org for more details. For more on the music, visit manheimsteamroller.com.
Ready to rock
For those ready to really rock – in the most prog rock/metal terms imaginable – behold Dream Theater live Monday at Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte.
Since 1984, Dream Theater’s much heralded career has taken progressive rock/metal and exemplary musicianship, into the highest of realms to make the band quite simply the best example of the ultimate ‘musician’s band.’
Simply put, their fan base has more musicians because every member is so skilled at what they do. DT has even been referred to as ‘progressive metal demigods’ owing to their immaculate musical execution, particularly live. You don’t have to be a musician to be a true DT fan, but it certainly helps when exploring their rich, often tightly woven otherworldly musical realm.
With a new album “The Awakening,” bask in the glory of Dream Theater live, Monday at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Call 704-335-3100 or check ovensauditorium.com. For more on the music, visit dreamtheater.net.
Coming up
Friday: Oneppo Brothers at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Khaos Kings at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Cadence Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Michael Waters Solo Acoustic at The Six Pence Pub, Fort Mill; Bryan Porter & Jackie Fallar at Madison’s on the Corner, Tega Cay; Jess Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Matt Parker & The Deacons at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte;
Saturday: The Rockaholics at Revolutions in The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; The Wingnuts at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Oneppo Brothers at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Crashbox at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; On The Border-Eagles Tribute at The Fillmore, Charlotte; Young Ages at Double Door Inn, Charlotte; Too Much Sylvia at Moochies Tavern, Matthews; Tantrum at Amici’s, Concord.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments