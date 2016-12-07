Rockers work a crisscross of Southern and country

Relax a bit and balance the holiday frenzy with a little laid-back musical ease from Little Johnny Trailer Trash live Friday at Hobo’s in Fort Mill. Based in the metro area, LJTT is a band of rockers working a crisscross of Southern and country influences by way of smooth melodies and soaring harmonies.
LJTT recently hit No. 32 on “CMT’s Music City Madness” with the original track “They Sang Country.” The full band features Johnny Scott Connell, Jay Devine, Jamey Taylor and Joe Husko but it’s the “Acoustic LJTT” duo of Johnny Connell and Jay Devine set for Hobo’s gig.
A popular veteran in the area music scene with affiliations in prominent past groups including Sun City Kings, Duke’s Nitemare, and Lady Luck, Connell might be best known originally as a drummer.
However, for LJTT he has stepped from behind the drum set to be the lead singer. “We’ve been doing the cover band thing since 2008 and have a CD on itunes,” he said. “The music is old-school rock and southern rock,” Connell continued. “It’s just a country and rock together kind of genre. Our original stuff is just straight-up rock and roll.”
The official LJTT biography rattles off a lengthy registry of influential bands and favorites. That laundry list of inspirations gets streamlined by Connell who says they were impacted by a little bit of everything – from Motown, to Elvis, The Eagles to Blackfoot, Black Oak Arkansas, and even more recently Blackberry Smoke
Connell admitted to an unusual personal source. “As far as a hero – well,” he paused, “I would have to say that the very first influence was Ronnie Tutt – who was Elvis Presley’s drummer. My first concert was to see Elvis at the Charlotte Coliseum in the ’70s – I was 9 years old. He made a big impression.” Connell also cited the influence of “Charlie Daniels as second in line” owing to his own move to front man and what that role entails.
Friendly, unpretentious and chatty, Connell considers the hard-working aspect of LJTT as key. “Honestly, we bill ourselves as just a bar band, nothing flashy. We get up there and just have fun. Crowd interaction is vital. It’s like being in the back yard, like a party with an easy-going vibe.
Get out to get down with the spontaneous musical styling and maybe even a surprise Christmas tune or two from LJTT Acoustic Friday at Hobo’s, 213 Main St., Fort Mill. For more show info, call 803-548- 4626 or check the venue’s Facebook profile. For more on the music, visit the group’s Facebook page or go to littlejohnnytrailertrash.com.
Coming up
Friday: Americana singer/songwriter Bob Hill Songwriter Showcase; Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at Luke’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; BandAm at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Sticks & Stones at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Stella & The Fellas at Empire Pizza II, Newport; 10th Annual Christmas in Dixie at Sylvia Theater, York; Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; David Williams at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Hunters Travesty at Madison’s On the Corner, Tega Cay.
Saturday: RockStar at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; Anderson-Hill (Bob Hill, Dan Anderson) at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Remedy Hollow at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; SRO at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute at Sylvia Theater, York; Shannon Warren Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Borderlyne at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Heroes at Last at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, South Charlotte.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
