Rock Hill native returns for New Year’s Eve concert at Amélie’s

Linking a band to Irish myth is unusual but not for Handsome Hound, live Saturday at the Left Bank downstairs at Amélie’s French Bakery in Rock Hill. Here, the band name is a reference – somewhat – to the mythic ‘Cuchulainn’ hero hound which makes sense once discovering the band’s co-founder is Cuchulain Kelly.
Kelly along with cohort Claire Daviss formed their duo in 2015 in the DC area. Together they make lyric-driven music firmly entrenched in a cross section of rootsy styles from folk, rock and pop to Americana, country and bluegrass.
More on their sound to come, but first, Kelly is a Rock Hill native returning for a special New Year’s Eve homecoming. Cuchulain is his given name, roughly pronounced ‘koo-hool-in,’ which has triggered references to the famed hound of Cullen in Northern Ireland. Kelly is a graduate of Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School (2009 – the first freshman class to go all four years at the new school). .
Kelly cited his affinity for the Rock Hill area as well as the allure drawing him eventually to the DC area and his matchup with partner Daviss. “I’ve got a lower voice register,” he said, of his singing range, “Claire has a gorgeous high voice that works well together with mine, especially on certain songs.” As an example, Kelly pointed to their cover of the Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash version of “Jackson” which can be found on the Handsome Hound debut EP ‘I Guess We’re Doing Alright,’ released in March.
The HH debut EP has picked up plenty of positive reviews particularly relating accounts of their high energy level in shows “leading to a rapidly growing following in the DC area.” Following the EP’s release, they have widened their performance area to include some historic DC music venues including the Rock & Roll Hotel, the Kingman Island Bluegrass and Folk Festival, as well as the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Millennium Stage.
Kelly’s take on their energy is that it’s accumulative. “I think a lot of times I draw on the performance when it’s positive and upbeat. Our energy,” he adds,” is positively happy and hopeful. It translates well on to the stage. There’s a folksy, bouncy ring to it all.”
The HH duo has a band that accompanies them, but for the Rock Hill performance; the band will feature area musicians Joe Andrews, violin; John Richter, bass and Caleb Brown, drums; and Phil Cook from Durham, N.C.
This collection of players will result in “a rocking show,” predicted Kelly. “It’s going to be fun, expanding horizons local and even for out of towners,” excitedly noting his “return to the town I grew up in” adding his unwavering pledge of “good music and a good time with intimate reflective musical moments along with lots of crazy dancing around and buffoonery. Fun folk rock music to just get up and dance.”
Clearly Kelly is glad to be back in his hometown, eager to share ideas, ready to perform sharing the music. His exuberance and charm is contagious for a performance designed to put a positive spin wrapping up the old year and guarantee a buoyant blast into the new year of 2017.
Share the growling, howling razzle dazzle roar of original folk, rock, Americana and more from Handsome Hound with opening guest Family Friend Saturday at the Left Bank downstairs at Amélie’s French Bakery, 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill. For show details call 803-403-9409 or check ameliesfrenchbakery.com. For more on the music, visit handsomehoundband.com, handsomehound.bandcamp.com, and facebook.com/HandsomeHoundBand.
