Find PJ Brunson’s music a mixed bag of tricks

Christen the New Year with a bit of old world charm and much more from PJ Brunson, live for this week’s Songwriter’s Showcase/Open Mic at Ledo Pizza in Rock Hill. Brunson recently returned from a visit to Ireland, taking in the sights as well as serenading audiences.
“We flew over and drove around,” said Brunson, “and also had a wonderful time performing.” Gigs were in assorted venues including Charleville Castle in Tullamore County, outside of Dublin. “It’s called one of Ireland’s most haunted castles,” Brunson said. “We performed there, it was beautiful.”
They’re playing our records (referring to music by the duo known as Ananda which also features Laurie Neal on the radio right outside of Dublin, she said. Brunson referenced a show in County Birr at a retirement home that set off lively dancing particularly a jig from one happy-go-lucky 97 year old. “It was around Christmas and we have a Christmas album,” noted Brunson, “so we, well, everyone had a really good time.”
Brunson’s music has an appealing mixed bag of tricks. A singer/songwriter and skilled guitarist, she excels in upbeat ambiance and good vibes. Fusing soft rock, folk, pop and country even songs that are standards, Brunson is inviting, with a sociable spirit.
Think along the lines of a ‘female James Taylor’ – acoustic and smooth with a ‘never met a stranger’ instant appeal. An International Music & Entertainment Association (IMEA) nominee and Rock Hill native, Brunson has toured the Southeast even performing with national artists including Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and more.
For this week’s ‘Singer/Songwriter Showcase, expect things to be “pretty folky and a bit country,” Brunson says. “Ledo’s been home for me in town. That’s where I go to perform, with a following and fans. Michael Avery has had a lot of success with the showcase and open mic,” she continued,
“He opens the show, entertaining in a sort of ‘Jimmy Buffet’ style, then I’ll play with a Joan Baez meets Edwin McCain sound Be sure to check the incredible talent during the open mic after I play,” she added, "it’s a good time, good vibes with a lot of locals and regulars participating.
Join the musical friendly fun with PJ Brunson Friday for the Songwriter Showcase & Open Mic hosted by Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, 489 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. For show info call 980-5336 or check ledopizza.com/store/rock-hill. Get more on the music on Facebook and at pjbrunson.com.
Coming up
Friday: Shannon Lee with Tony Oliver-Paul at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; DJ Paco at Revolutions-Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Khaos Kings at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Whit’s End at Brew’s Tavern, Indian Land; Michael Waters Solo Acoustic at Six Pence Pub, Fort Mill; Game Face at Madison’s on The Corner, Tega Cay; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Stella & The Fellas at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Joe Davis Band w-English at The Rock House, Gastonia; DJ Glow at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte.
Saturday: Sean Carrouth Duo at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Two Cent Redemption at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; Just 4 Fun at Revolution's-Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Banana Puddin’ at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; The Rockaholics at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Donnie Honeycutt at Six Pence Pub, Fort Mill; Matt Parker & The Deacons at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Southern Experience at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments