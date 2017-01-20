Listen to the power of Raine’s rock and blues

Even though the group carries her last name, the band Raine – live Friday at Eaglespeak Coffee House in south Charlotte – is all about combined power and the musical impact. Seven musicians, based in Fort Mill and Charlotte, form the lineup of Raine – singer/songwriter/ guitarist Christina Raine, along with Kennon Knight, drums/vocals; Rodney Wallin, bass; Michael Rone, percussion; Matt Darsey, viola; Dom Val, keyboards/Hammond; and Martin Garlitos, guitar.
Raine, herself has been a prominent, talented part of this area music scene for a number of years with several incarnations of supporting musicians. But now she believes that this is the group that transcends all others.
While this is definitely not a showcase just for her, even considering her musical skills and the sultry value to her voice, it is a dedicated effort with a tasty variety of musicians and instrumentation to create a fusion of folk, funk ‘n’ soul in a Santana-esque melodic rock and blues with hot percussion.
Simply stated it’s a lineup that clicks. “The seven of us make up the sound of Raine,” she said. “We’re different, not typical just making music that’s good, sweet, with soul. It’s a fun sound – eclectic and cool,” adding, “I love this music and putting the right guys together is the key.”
Raine loves performing live, going all the way back to grade school in Las Vegas and her first performance singing the show tune “Buttons and Bows” with a classmate. “Music was (and is) an escape especially when things got rough,” she explains. “Writing was therapeutic and then once I got past writing to help myself, I found it could help somebody else too.”
“Come see us to feel good, to be happy, to dance, to connect to us and connect to other people. It’s fun,” Raine promises.
As to whether it’s fulfilling, Raine answers with a resounding “yes,” especially writing original songs, which, by the way have suggestive even curious titles that will “rip your soul out,” she says.
Dedicated to doing something until you get it right, see how close they are to realizing their collective dream, join the band Raine, Friday at Eaglespeak Coffee House & Bar, 3907 South Blvd., Charlotte. Call 980-207-2398 for show information. Get more on the music at soundofraine.com.
