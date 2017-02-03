Classic rock trio ‘like a walking jukebox’

Searching diligently for scoops on bands, live shows, plus new or less familiar artists in the area can be a bit like undercover intelligence work. It’s a little more than who’s playing when or where. ‘Just the facts’ isn’t always nearly enough to reveal more specifics, essential details, and surprises. Weaving through it all can be a challenge but is also usually successful and sometimes surprising even exciting
For instance, consider the Ryan Sullivan Rock Trio, live Saturday at Dreamchaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw. Based in Charlotte this classic rock trio launched in 2013 and was first known as Tangent Their lineup frequently changed except for founding member Ryan Sullivan which prompted the name change to RSRT in hopes of building image and stability. The new moniker was also intended to cut down on confusion since there were already a few other groups calling themselves Tangent. Currently RSRT features Ryan Sullivan, guitars/vocals; Andy Breuer, drums and Roey Haviv, bass. They perform classic rock and other ‘related styles.’
“We play covers of rock songs from the 60’s to current, Haviv said, then added,” Ryan and I are veteran session musicians and music instructors at “The House that Rocks” music school in Indian Trail,” which means they are “jazz-trained and full of surprises.” Their five decade range of material includes a wide variety from Elvis to The Black Crows, Green-Day and Billy Joel. “We take requests very often, since we are all very experienced, it's hard to find a song that we can't do.” Asked to describe the band’s live show, he said, “to label a certain thing about how the show is like…” pausing, then saying “I would call it dynamic.” What they all enjoy is just basic. “In the end of the day,” he said, “we're out to have fun with the audience.”
Add to all that additional perspective from founding member Sullivan, who called, saying, “We cover a range of bands from Journey, and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Judas Priest, and from time to time country like Jason Aldean, and Garth Brooks. One recent show we took requests calling for some early punk – Ramones, Clash,” remembered Sullivan. “Every show is different. We’re like walking jukeboxes,” he quipped. “Together we know hundreds and hundreds of songs, and we’ve never played the same set twice.”
Sullivan promised a great time and the chance to “feel like a teenager again’ with the Ryan Sullivan Rock Trio, Saturday at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, 115 North Main Street, Waxhaw. For more show details call 704-843-7326 or go to dreamchasersbrewery.com. For more on the music, find the band on Facebook.
Coming up
Friday: Ken Dukes Dudzik plus special guests Zoe Rushing, Rick Kausch, John Mock and Lou Breaux at Songwriter’s Showcase/Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Mellowgroove at Empire Pizza II-Newport, Rock Hill; Music Row at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Josh Sawyer at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; Edward Stowe & Michael Terry Band Acoustic at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; The Smilin’ Dogs Pre-Super Bowl Party at T-Bone On The Lake, Lake Wylie; Catawba River Monster at Madison’s On The Corner, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Sticks & Stones at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; DJ Glow at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte.
Saturday: PJ Brunson at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Revolution’s, Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Delta Fire at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Music Row at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; The Rockaholics at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Whiskey Alibi at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Tokyo Joe at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Khaos Kings at Sandra G’s Saloon, Gastonia.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
