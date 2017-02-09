Kellie Pickler kicks off 2017 tour in Lancaster on Saturday

From the ‘American Idol’ finals to a hit recording career and a win on “Dancing With The Stars,” a starring role in a CMT docu-comedy series, ten USO Tours, right up to her induction into the NC Music Hall of Fame, singer-songwriter Kellie Pickler – live Saturday at USC-L’s Bundy Auditorium in Lancaster – is a multi-faceted shining star personality.
With a sassy, upbeat style and never-met-a-stranger charisma, this North Carolina native broke out of her American Idol finalist beginnings to forge a stunning career. Before the start of her 2017 tour, Pickler called me from her publicist’s offices in Nashville to share perspective on what’s happening.
Originally from Albemarle, N.C., it was like talking to a friend you hadn’t heard from in a while about everyday things – including pets and hometowns.
Saturday’s concert is the first U.S, date for her 2017 tour. “We’re actually going to Mexico for the first show of tour but Lancaster is the first full band performance, she said. “ We have five musicians in the band and they’re great guys.”
From a small town to the big time in what seems like a flash, Pickler’s goal was always in country music. “I can’t remember a time in my life when music was not a big part of it. For me music was always a friend, a constant companion and the desire of my heart,” she said.
“I’ve always wanted to pursue country music.” No matter what, her unfailing drive and wit keeps her going. “Everybody has to be willing to make sacrifices, to give up things,” she said, “But it’s all worth it in the long run – for anything that they love and care about. It’s just a part of who you are.”
The ‘who and what’ of Pickler is a jumble of talent, humor, optimism, even bubbly cheer. That smile you see in photos and in live performance, by all accounts, is the real deal. On the phone, she is likewise upbeat, gracious and fun. “I have a lot to smile about,’ she says. And, smile she does.
A singer and songwriter, she works on her own and with partners, one of which is her husband, Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs. “He’s an amazing songwriter.” Pickler says. “We do enjoy writing together. Whenever we write together or whenever I write with anyone else,” she explained. “We just write about what’s going on in our lives and put it in the form of a song.”
A country song, of course, because “country music is what I like and what I write about,” saying, “This is the music I want to make.” With a quick laugh, she added “I don’t know what else to be – I’m just Kellie, just classic country. Laughs again, adding, “I love what I hear today. I love it all.” Look for a new album soon to follow 2013’s “The Woman I Am.”
But coming up now is this Saturday’s concert. “I hope everybody will come out. We always have a good time,” she offered, promising “songs from all four albums and covers.” The choice of cover tunes remains a mystery but Pickler gave a big hint, “I’m a big Dolly (Parton) fan and I love Tammy Wynette,” she said, with one of her laughs. “We may throw in some of their music or a Patsy (Cline), who knows, we’ll wing it,” adding, “We’re looking forward to it, we’ll have a good time. We’ll see you soon!”
Find talent, humor, and friendly star quality when you hang out with singer/songwriter Kellie Pickler Saturday, at Bundy Auditorium inside the Bradley Arts & Sciences Building on the USCL Campus, 476 Hubbard Drive. For more information, call the box office at 289-1486 or check p.arts@lancastersc.com. For more on the music, visit kelliepickler.com or facebook.com/kelliepickler
Coming up
Friday: Khaos Kings at the Sand Bar, Rock Hill; Songwriter Showcase & Open Mic: Mike Alicke with Host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Parker & Company at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; DJ Paco at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Tantrum at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; TwentyThreeOverFour at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Acoustic LJTT at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Madison’s On The Corner, Tega Cay/Fort Mill; Randy Clay Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Square Roots Music at Olio’s Market, Gastonia; Scoot Music at Rush Expresso & Wine Bar, Ballantyne; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Stella Rising at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte.
Saturday: David Childers & The Serpents, Sinners & Saints at The Courtroom-Getty’s Building, Rock Hill; DeCarlo at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Ashley Peeples, Adam Snow, John Nipe at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Dan Anderson at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Sons of Carolina at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; David Williams at the Sandbar, Rock Hill; Ben Gatlin at Original Empire, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Static Pool at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Oneppo Brothers Band at John’s Place, Fort Mill; The Raisin’ Cain Band at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Sondor Blue at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Randy Franklin & The Sardines at Evening Muse, Charlotte;
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments