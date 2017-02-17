Darby Wilcox brings sassy, soulful songs to Amelie’s

Mystery and colorful imagination are always welcome factors in music so expect to find plenty of both from singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Darby Wilcox, Saturday along with Amigo at Amelie’s French Bakery in Rock Hill.
“Darby Wilcox is a sassy and soulful performer,” said Mike Gentry, who is the show’s local promoter, adding “she is using acoustic Americana as her vehicle of expression.” Gentry also produces the popular showcases at The Courtroom at Gettys Center in Rock Hill.
Meanwhile, others have pointed out Wilcox’s “powerful bluesy and sultry resonance,” along with her 60’s throwback charm and even gone so far as to envision her as a “love-child” cross of “Janis Jopin, Joss Stone, and Shelby Lynne.”
Based in Greenville, Wilcox cites a whole herd of intriguing influences to draw inspiration from including The Beatles, Wilco, Beck, and Counting Crows as well as Radiohead, Velvet Underground, and Bjork.
Usually solo but sometimes accompanied by friends, Wilcox creates an environment where her songs and performances can open a “unique window into the soul.” Not only focused on honing her skills at storytelling, she also displays a “striking, rambunctious” side that further embellishes her unique soulful voice.
Wilcox’s debut solo EP is titled “She Took to the Sea” and is viewed as the “first chronicle of the tales of a young musician with a lifetime of stories to share.” Inspired by travels, emotions, and stance as being an “old soul,” it is a theme that certainly maintains her aura of ingenuity and imagination as well as he true goals.
In a recent interview, she stated, “I put out that EP for me, coming to a point where after a couple of years I have tried to refocus on what it is that I’m doing,” and asking, “Am I going out to perform for the purpose of paying my bills?” only to declare, “No. I am a musician because this is what drives me.”
Join the search for enlightenment and discover fresh musical insight through the colorful visions of Darby Wilcox Saturday supporting the band Amigo at Amelie’s French Bakery, 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Get show details by calling 803-403-9400 or check Facebook. For more on the music visit reverbnation.com/darbywilcox and find her on Facebook as well.
Coming up
