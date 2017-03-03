Local showcase Friday at The Sylvia in York

Discover some native artists with hip local quality when Curvetunes & Friends present “Local Produce: A Home Grown Talent Showcase,” Friday at the Sylvia Theater in York.
This debut event is part of a new collective focused on what’s right here, right now regarding music and musicians. Thanks to Curvetunes, this special showcase is all about keeping things close to home for a fun turnaround that’s quick, beneficial and easier to spread around.
Logan Aggeles is Curvetunes’ creator and the producer. “Actually, I’m looking to tap into the local talent,” he said. “Friday’s event will be four shows in one with four performers from different genres.”
He cites varieties from Americana, rock, pop to urban rap, and mentions the subgenre of ‘conscious rap’ as examples for the debut.
Looking ahead, Aggeles alludes that this is all quite possibly the beginning of more productions along these lines, citing ‘big plans’ particularly where the local, regional, and national artists are concerned, but stopping short of further details, not wanting to say too much too soon.”
Also on board are other downtown merchants in York, who are hoping to drive sidewalk traffic to collectively come together with a carnival atmosphere. Businesses will be open later with some offering specials or discounts.
Friday’s debut showcase will feature Grapefruit Moon, the American duet of Micah & Andie Lathorp; John A. Harper, Hip Hop artist from the duo ‘Pragmaddix;’ singer/songwriter Logan (Kidd Aggie’) Aggeles; plus, Christina Raine & L.S. Brown, popular favorites of the band Square Roots.
Being local keeps things fresh, even offers a chance to know more of the story behind the music. Seeing the same name among the artists as the event’s producer gave me extra impetus. Being producer is one thing but then as a father the senior Aggeles regarding his son, singer/songwriter Logan Aggeles (aka Kidd Aggie) was enlightening.
The younger Aggeles currently lives in Charleston and is returning to his former stomping grounds in York for this showcase. “This will be a good chance to get in front of a live audience especially a hometown crowd.” Aggeles says his son, “came to music late” but looks to have hit the ground running.”
As for music genre, Kidd Aggie is a former member of the band Dunder Chiefs, now working on his own style/sound that he self describes as ‘Dad Rock with pop culture influences.’ The ‘dad’ in this equation calls it “pop/ Americana.”
If you like to blaze trails and discover all things musical early – in a smaller venue –closer to the action to claim bragging rights, then this is a good to go gig –the debut Local Produce: A Home Grown Talent Showcase featuring: Grapefruit Moon, the American duet of Micah & Andie Lathorp; John A. Harper, Hip Hop artist from the duo ‘Pragmaddix;’ singer/songwriter Logan (Kidd Aggie’) Aggeles; plus Christina Raine & L.S. Brown, popular favorites of the band Square Roots, Friday at the Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St.,York. Call 803-684-5590 or check sylviatheater.com for more show info. For more on the music, go to curvetunes.com.
Coming up
Friday: Weekends at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Eddie’s Song at Luke’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; SeeWater at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; LJTT at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Whit’s End Acoustic at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Shannon Lee & The Grab Bag Band, Fort Mill; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Saturday: Just 4 Fun at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Remedy Hollow at Original Empire, Rock Hill; Phileos at The Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Diane Cluck, Dear Blanca, Elonzo Wesley for Concerts at The Courtroom- Getty’s Center, Downtown Rock Hill; Troll Doll Duo at Leo Pizza, Rock Hill; The Drive South Band at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Raisin’ Cain Band at The Lodge, Ballantyne; Olde #7 Band at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; U-Phonic at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte.
Sunday: David Williams at the Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba;
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments