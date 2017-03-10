The power of music, Saturday at ‘Why is Rock and Roll?’

There is no better method of time travel available to us as popular music. All it takes is a few chords, a bit of melody and a few familiar words to warp us into the past with amazing speed and accuracy. Suddenly, we’re transported to someplace else, recalling the magic associated with that favorite song.
That’s the power of popular music and its stunning impact from its mid-1950’s debut forward. There’s more to this story than just the golden oldies. A lot of history is wrapped up in the songs, sounds, styles and artists – with back stories, secrets, and tidbits to tell that help ‘flesh out’ this era, some facts are well-known and familiar. Others, not so much.
So, how much do you know about rock and roll? What ‘behind the music’ nuggets have you stored up? If you’re a ‘baby boomer” you probably know a lot. But, others including your children and grandchildren, might be confused about what came first, the chicken or the ‘Eggman, goo goo g’joob.’ Help is here in the form of “Why is Rock and Roll?,” a multi-media theatrical presentation live Saturday at Sullivan Middle School Auditorium, Rock Hill.
A two-man performance featuring Jay White and Jim Algar, “Why is Rock and Roll?” is what they call “a fun combination of a two-man play/TED Talk (technology, entertainment, design), a concert and bad acting as we toss on jackets and wigs bringing to life the history of Rock and Roll.” They have performed the show on the road at Piccolo Spoleto in Charleston, as well as at town festivals and in theaters.
This two-hour (with an intermission) presentation is an upbeat history of rock and roll that often breaks through the “fourth wall” between actors and audience to speak directly to about crucial factors, often going from one personality to another with special aids – to illustrate their point.
White, who is originally from Fort Mill, (Algar is from nearby Mt. Pleasant) explains that they “take music in the fifties with the boomers all the way through the mid-70s when rock began to splinter off. We talk about several key phases,” he said, “when guitars became the lead instrument instead of a piano, how TV made a difference, and the technology changes from the 45 record on.’
To illustrate all that, White and Algar play quick bits of over 40 songs. The timing is chronological for better clarity so you can expect to leap from Bob Dylan’s performance at MLK’s famous speech, to Elvis meeting Nixon at The White House, to Woodstock and beyond. White singles out Chuck Berry’s importance in the grand scheme saying, “Berry is the architect of it all – especially where solid body electric guitars are concerned. He’s a virtuoso. He created the template for rock and roll.”
White emphasizes that this is all part of their show, written and performed for those who don’t usually go to the theater. It’s the story of rock and roll, and it’s appropriate for all ages from 6 to 66. I
‘It’s only rock and roll’ but plenty will like it. Witness the long quirky trip via “Why is Rock and Roll?” featuring Jay White and Jim Algar Saturday at Sullivan Middle School Auditorium, 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. Call 803-981-1450. For more on the music, go to facebook.com/whyisrockandroll.
Elsewhere
Friday: Townhouse, King Trouble, Gasp at Amelie’s Left Bank, Amelie’s Bakery, Rock Hill; Music Row at SandBar Grill, Rock Hill; Chase Killough at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Jamison Bethea at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba Little Johnny Trailer Trash at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Brew’ Tavern, Fort Mill; Club Colby Karaoke at City Tavern, Fort Mill; Michael Waters Acoustic at Six Pence Pub, Fort Mill; Scoot Pittman at The Lodge, Ballantyne.
Saturday: DeCarlo at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Zoe Rushing at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Tokyo Rosenthal at SandBar Grill, Rock Hill; Oneppo Brothers at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Acoustic Saints at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Lipstick on a Pig at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; David Williams at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Chuck Johnson Duo at The Lodge, Ballantyne; Crashbox at Wild Wing Cafe-Epicenter, Charlotte.
Sunday: The Hyde Band at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
