Celebrate all things Irish at St. Patrick’s Day on Main

It’s a great weekend for the ‘wearing of the green’ and to celebrate Irish culture.
Imagine downtown Rock Hill as a festive glen magically transformed into a wee bit of the Emerald Isle for the annual gathering of St. Patrick’s Day on Main. Now in its eighth year, this street festival presented by Dyer Hart Productions, has become a fun tradition.
Twenty-five vendors, a large Kid’s Zone, plus an assortment of performers help create the epic quality including the Federal Clan Kings plus Mulligans Banned along with the charmed and Rince Na’Eireann Dance School and Walsh-Kelley School of Dance.
Returning favorites the Federal Clan Kings bring a love and respect of the Irish heritage plus a special understanding of traditional Irish storytellers. Based in Charlotte, the band features Michael Federal, Lenny Federal, Rusty Barkley, Jim Brock and Dennis Johnson. Influenced by The Chieftains, Van Morrison, and The Dubliners, among others, and inspired by the rich ambiance of Celtic style and sound, their deep connection is enlightening. Add in Their musical skills plus exceptional collection of tradition Irish tunesguarantee a spellbinding glimpse of Irish heritage.
Mulligan’s Banned is the duo of Billy Mulligan and Fred Lail, who offer a mix of traditional Irish and folk-rock with a twist of humor. With wit, a unique fiddling style and his various groups, Lail has opened for Bill Monroe, Jimmy Buffet, as well as legendary Irish band The Chieftans. Mulligan, a popular college, festival and club performer, is well-known for his clever blend of folk-rock and Irish tunes.
Music to enchant, Irish dancing, tasty food and beverages offer a grand time for all at St. Patrick’s Day on Main, Fridayat 4 p.m. on East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill. For more info, checkhttp://onlyinoldtown.com.
Elsewhere
Switch things up with a time travel trip back to the flashy past when big hair, glittery clothes, hot rock & roll ruled at the Totally Awesome 80’s Party, Saturday at the USC Lancaster Special Events Room.
Return to MTV’s glory days with hot hits by from Retro Vertigo covering everything from U2 to Prince. Go crazy and dress to impress. Maybe win a prize with really rad 80’s trivia contests as well as prizes for best 80’s hair and outfit. There will even be a super fine 80’s set for photo ops.
Turn back time a few decades for the Totally Awesome 80s Party, Saturday at USC-Lancaster’s Bundy Auditorium Special Events Room, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. For more info, check lancastercity.com/performingarts or call 83-286-1481.
Coming up
Friday: Motel Glory, Fermandina, The Long Cars, Amigo for The Concerts at The Courtroom, Getty’s Building, downtown Rock Hill; Almost Irish Band, Mike Faulkenberry and the Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Raymond Franklin at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; St. Patrick’s Day Party with Ronnie Farrington, Keith Pruett, Kyle Dills, Josh Hamilton at Hartlands, Rock Hill; Simplified for St. Patrick’s Party at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Josh Sawyer at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Crashbox at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Retro Vertigo at Sylvia Theater, York; Oneppo Brothers at Beef O’Brady’s, Baxter; Chubby Knuckles at Madison’s on the Corner, Tega Cay/Fort Mill; David Williams for St Patrick’s Day Party at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Gigi Dover and Eric Lovell at Olio’s, Gastonia.
Saturday: Khaos Kings Acoustic at Original Empire, Rock Hill; PJ Brunson at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker Band at Revolutions, The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Frank Sciandra Acoustic at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Oneppo Brothers at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Spring Fling BBQ with Gas House Gurus, DeCarlo at Beef “O’ Brady’s, Baxter; Troll Dolls Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
