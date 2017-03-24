Get rowdy Satuday at Concerts at The Courtroom

Keeping a finger on the pulse of rising musical trends – particularly new talent and upcoming trail blazers – is the mission of Concerts at The Courtroom inside The Gettys Center in Rock Hill. A handy source to expose rock, punk, indie acts, this weekend find the foursome of WolvesX4, Blame It on Bart, Canker Blossom, and Old Fighter making the scene live Saturday.
Mike Gentry produces the multi-band showcases under the auspices of The Arts Council of York County, and points to two bands in Friday’s lineup as significant. “WolvesX4 are high energy, in-your-face pop punk from North Carolina playing with the ferocity of hardcore. They are regional experts of the genre, while Canker Blossom is femme front anthemic punk from Maryland. We have a local scene that grew out of the love of early 2000’s punk,” he said, adding, “the bands playing Saturday all have their unique sound but undoubtedly have deep influences from that era.”
The sound of WolvesX4 combines the fierce soul of punk with rock & roll intensity. The WX4 lineup features Brian Woodall, vocals/guitar; Ryan Carroll, guitar/vocals; Jake Jones, bass and Kyle Woodall, drums. Based in Winston-Salem, this is a jamming, slamming, rambling band intent on touring the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast as well as abroad thanks to their 2015-16 dates in Germany to support album releases “Subtle Serpents” and ‘”The Cross and The Switchblade.” WolvesX4 has also performed with an assortment of acts including The Misfits, The Atari’s, Maylene and The Sons of Disaster, He is Legend, and others.
One reviewer cited in general that WolvesX4 for their “potential to be the beginning of a changing of the guard.” Specifically, to this event, Gentry said, “This is probably the most punk rock show we’ve had in a while.” He also advised, “Be prepared to get rowdy and have a good time” for Concerts at The Courtroom with WolvesX4, Blame It On Bart, Canker Blossoms, and Old Fighter Saturday at The Getty’s Center, 201 E. Main St., downtown Rock Hill.
For more information, check Concerts at The Courtroom on Facebook and visit wolveswolveswolveswolves.bandcamp.com.
Coming up
Friday: Zoe Rushing at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with Host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Kartown at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Southern Experience at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Oneppo Brothers at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Jason Poore at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Well-Known Strangers at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Chubby Knuckles at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; SRO at Madison’s On The Corner, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Banana Puddin at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Moses Jones Duo at Olio's, Gastonia; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Crashbox at Wild Wing Café at the Vista, Columbia.
Saturday: Remedy Hollow Trio at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; David Williams at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Whit’s End at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Frank Sciandra at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Shrapnel at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Khaos Kings at The Back Porch, Chester; Abacab a Genesis Tribute at Sylvia Theater, York; Whiskey Alibi at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Acoustic LJTT at Hobo’s Fort Mill; Game Face at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; The Weekends Band at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Sonic Rewind at SC Shore Club, Tega Cay; Oneppo Brothers at Tank Town Tavern, Charlotte; Shotgun Saints at Miciah’s, Mooresville; Square Roots at Olio’s, Gastonia.
Sunday: Barry Webster & Friends Acoustic at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Randy Franklin & The Sardines at The Thirsty Beaver Saloon, Charlotte.
Monday: Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Wraps, Taps & Apps, Rock Hill.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments