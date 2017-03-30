‘Spring Recess’ meets music, food and craft beer Saturday at Legal Remedy

Warm weather at last, just in time to welcome the inaugural “Spring Recess” Saturday at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill. With an all-day lineup of live music, new beer flavors, and unique food, LRB presents their own distinct version of a hip, happening playground break meets craft beer/food event and music festival.
This is a celebration of area taste, “that’s original and different like our beer,” explained Jim Ogburn, LRB’s managerial overseer, or rather “The Custodian,” his official and preferred designation.This extravaganza includes “great new beers that we’ve brewed just for this event,” Ogburn stated. “It’s also a food truck type celebration, riffing on foods from elsewhere,” he continued, offering “an assortment of tastes.” Ogburn also referred to the upbeat welcome the new brewpub has experienced saying, “We are really tickled at the reception and support we’ve received from Rock Hill and this is a party to celebrate that relationship.”
Striking and unusual like a local Lollapalooza, the live music for “Spring Recess” was also masterminded. “The music was curated by Ashley Peeples,” Ogburn said. “Ashley put together a great live music lineup of bands with strong local fan followings and area connections.” The talented array includes Chocula, GASP, Amigo, The Loudermilks, Temperance League, and Chase Killough . The range is exhilarating from the alt country/fun Americana of Amigo, and the rock/folk/ alt. country of The Loudermilks, to guitar-soaked rock of The Temperance League, as well as singer-songwriter Chase Killough’s Appalachian-influenced Southern soul sounds, and much more.
Along with all this, Saturday’s event will also harbor the unexpected, which is altogether fitting considering it’s April’s Day. So, look for surprises in store. Ogburn alluded that the fun, festival atmosphere also promises “surprise entertainment .”
Get a souvenir glass with entry ticket, $5 beer, $5 food baskets, special merchandise and lots more, Must be 21 or older to attend. Come out to play at the debut ‘Spring Recess’ Saturday at Legal Remedy Brewing, 129 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-324-2337, check Facebook or visit legalremedybrewing.com.
Friday: Rebel Theory at Empire Pizza, Newport; Tantrum at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Michael G. Nolan at Songwriter Showcase Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Twenty Three Over Four at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Khaos Kings at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Audiowine at Empire Pizza, Fort Mill; Game Face at Madison’s On The Corner, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Rock Onyx at Pintville Craft Beer, Pineville; Anna LaPrad at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Ben Gatlin Band at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, South Charlotte.
Saturday: Sons of Carolina at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Lovely Budz at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Raymond Franklin at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Sticks & Stones at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Diamond in the Ruff at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn The Rockaholics at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Sean Carrouth at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Smilin’ Dog at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Audiowine at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Moses Jones Duo at Newgrass Brewing, Shelby.
Sunday: The Hyde Band at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Raine, Gabrielle Sophia, Toni Naples at Eaglespeak Café, Charlotte.
Tuesday: Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at The Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill;
