Boo Hag’s crosses spirited with spectral

Things thought obvious can be something else entirely. Take the case of the band Boo Hag, live Friday for Concerts in the Courtroom at Gettys Center, Rock Hill. Gullah lore labels the ‘boo hag’ as an evil creature, usually up to no good in the low country swamps of South Carolina. But this duo, based in Columbia, saw a perfect name for their sound that crosses the spirited with the spectral.
Guitarist Saul Seibert who along with drummer/percussionist Scott Tempo are the duo known as Boo Hag. “Our music is all over the place,” Seibert said, “It’s kick in the teeth rock & roll. We don’t pull a lot of punches just play plain and simple rock. I think we’re a good live act. We’re fun.”
Seibert also agreed that there is a spooky, sort of ghoulish side to it all. “Our songs just have that in it,” he said. “There’s a lot of the imagery. I write what I write, I’m not overthinking it, just bring it (the eeriness) to the songs. So, when I sit down with a guitar I just work it out as a writer.”
But wait, there’s a twist! He comes by all this mystical moodiness naturally, revealing he is “originally from New Orleans” soaking up that special ambiance living in the French Quarter. “The city just bleeds into my writing,” Seibert said.
“I borrow the imagery whether Creole, Haitian/voodoo or that of the SC ‘boo hag’ of Gullah lore and mythology.” Seibert also points to “jazz, street jazz and a lot of blues too” with other mystical NOLA roots that are all undeniable elements. Then he notes other factors including American rock, garage rock, dropping names like The Standell’s, MC5, and Kinks. He easily attests to his “love for that vintage rock influence and sound.”
Boo Hag rocks. It’s not so much morbid as it is colorfully dramatic and otherworldly. I hear the muses this duo conjures together for their swamp punk/ garage rock/psychedelic twist. I can also recognize the atmospheric guitar-driven rawness a la Dick Dale, Killing Joke with some Rev. Horton Heat and Unknown Hinson, and I’d even throw in Jack White in his Dead Weather phase, for good measure.
“Come see us. We’re looking forward to Rock Hill,” invites Seibert. “Our shows are very intense and intentional but at the same time simple and straight forward adding, “It all just sort of comes right out.”
Welcome to the dark side. Let Boo Hag ‘put a spell on you’ Friday, along with Chase Warren & The Homewreckers, and more for Concerts at The Courtroom, at Gettys Center, 201 East Main Street, Rock Hill. Get show details at thecourtroomrockhill.tumblr.com. For more on the music, visit boohag.bandcamp.com and find them on Facebook.
Elsewhere
Two chances to catch up with Sean Carrouth this weekend. First check out his “new fun project” – Elastik Waste Band – making their debut on Friday at Jack Beagle’s in Charlotte. EWB features Carrouth, vocals/ guitar; Keevin Hamrick, drums and Joey Powell, bass. They’ll be playing eclectic covers, everything from Van Morrison to Primus with a lot of 80’s hits and classic favorites.
Well known for his lengthy career and multiple projects including Casual Insanity, Oneppo Brothers, Analog Daze, and more, this longtime area resident is a great example of someone who enjoys performing saying, “It’s fun and cool to stay out there in the loop, finding musicians to mix it up.” Meet Elastik Waste Band live Friday at Jack Beagles, in Noda, North Charlotte. Then catch Carrouth closer around town in his ‘duo’ persona known as Rumor Mill, playing acoustic guitar with Diane Cox, cello, live Saturday at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill.
Coming up
Friday: Matt Tucker Band Duo at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; D.J. Fishel at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Music Row at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Empire Pizza, Newport; Slim Pickin’s at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Moses Jones at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Curbside Prophets at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Cloud 9 at Stooges Pub & Grub, Mint Hill.
Saturday: Catawba River Monster at Revolutions-The Galleria, Rock Hill; Mike Fauklenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Soakin’ Wet at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Jim Garrett Duo at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; David Williams at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Rockaholics at Fort Mill BBQ, Fort Mill; Porter Blue at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Raine at Olio’s, Gastonia; Ryan Keziah at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Almost Famous at City Tavern, Waxhaw; AJ Holt at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Matt Parker & The Deacons at Wild Wing Café, Ayrsley, Charlotte; Shotgun Saints at Stooges Pub & Grub, Mint Hill.
Sunday: Just 4 Fun- Biker Sunday at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Tuesday: Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Wraps, Apps, Taps, Rock Hill.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments