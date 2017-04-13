Moses Jones Duo plays its version of blue-yes soul Saturday in Rock Hill

‘Dirty, Southern Soul’ sounds and sentiment will rule via the Moses Jones Duo, live Saturday at Original Empire Pizza in Rock Hill. The duo of Robert Johnson, singer /songwriter/guitarist and Kennon Knight, drums/vocals; is just one of the configurations found under the ‘Moses Jones’ moniker.
There’s the five-piece full band, a trio version, even a solo act, along with this duo. Based in North Carolina, every incarnation has a purpose, a variation of the overall MoJo musical mission.
At at the core of every entity, you’ll find Johnson, who’s responsible for bringing “Dirty, Southern Soul’ into being. “It’s my style, my music,” Johnson told me. “It’s more real and more authentic – a music experience that I love.
“We’re an original band,” he continued, “and to sell it, we also play covers. But the covers we do are not the average ones. We pick and choose surprise songs, unusual ones, that help to monkey with emotions. We do pick songs that are well-known and familiar enough to get attention.”
Unique song selections are not the only component Johnson considers. No matter which format found, it’s the same show. It’s the same energy,” he explained. “We hit the stage at 110 percent giving all we have. We play for the people and we never exactly know what they’ll want. I gauge the crowd and no set is ever the same.”
Song selection is crucial but not the whole magic of the MoJo. There is a distinct spiritual aim involved. “We’re offering musical healing, to restore musically and ‘repairing’ DNA,” Johnson revealed, citing their choice of a specific vibration that is ‘Dirty Southern Soul’ – our very own version of blue-eyed soul. It’s all about the South, the red dirt & clay and giving back to the people what they’ve had all the time. We’ve seen the crowds change,” he said. “That’s why we do this,” adding, “then, they’re part of the family and always come back.”
Johnson maintains their sound is an authentic, decidedly organic formed from rock & soul roots with Americana, Southern rock, funk, gospel, salsa and more.
What we have here is a very real, very relaxed honest attitude with an atmosphere totally bent on musical and spiritual bonding in a rockin’/country soul-rattling restorative way. Johnson promises, “plenty of “fun – that is the one thing you get from us,” he said. “All smiles on stage, always” from the Moses Jones Duo Saturday at Original Empire Pizza, 1405 Riverchase Blvd. Details: 803-980-0522. For more on the music, visit the Moses Jones Facebook Page.
Coming up
Friday: Ashley Peeples at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & Friends at Empire Pizza -Newport, Rock Hill; Oneppo Brothers at The Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; David Williams at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Little Johnny Trailer Trash at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Palmetto Road at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Lakeside Five at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; David Childers & The Sea Serpents at Olio’s, Gastonia; Double Dog Dare at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Shannon Lee Duo with Emanuel Wynter at City Tavern, Waxhaw; Jade Moore at The Hodge, Ballantyne; Suttle Band at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Analog Daze at Legion Brewing, Charlotte.
Saturday: PJ Brunson at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Just 4 Fun at Revoution’s at The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Lovely Budz at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Oneppo Brothers at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Parker & Co. at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Southern Edge at Frog’s Bar & Grill, Lancaster; Reggae Don and Mike Waters at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; The Rockaholics at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Baxter-Fort Mill; Throwback Thursday Party Band at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Fired Melon Blues Band at The Lodge, Ballantyne; Fiftywatt Freight Train at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Heroes at Last at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Mack Fowler w-Game Face at Buddy’s Point, Monroe; Shotgun Saints at Rocky’s Bar & Grill, Spindale.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments