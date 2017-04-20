Rock away the afternoon at Hops at the Park for Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me festival

It’s Come-See-Me and time to come hear music at Hops at The Park, Saturday featuring The Kodiak Brotherhood and Amigo live at Fountain Hill Park in Rock Hill.
This multi-mix soiree promises spirited action of all kinds with tastings of craft brew/beverages, food trucks, concessions even a Cornhole Throwdown along with lively music.
Up first, find The Kodiak Brotherhood with a sound that's a little bit alternative country along with some Southern rock. Based in nearby Concord, N.C., TKB features a group of experienced musicians, many who are well-known by their past band affiliations including H.L. Ruth, guitar/vocals (The New Familiars); Chris Rigo, drums (Sugar Glyder/Solar Cat); Ben Robinson, bass (Swift Robinson); Derek Furr, guitar (Goldfish Andy); and Robby Parrott, drums/percussion.
The TKB sound is alternative country and southern rock all the way. Call it outlaw country rock with renegade riffs, plenty of slide guitar, demanding drums and big vocals.
Along with The Kodiak Brotherhood find area upstart favorite Amigo, whose name pops up in area events with more and more frequency thanks to their alt country/Americana persona that’s as much fun as it is musically friendly.
Based in Clover but calling Charlotte their base, Amigo lineup includes Slade Baird, guitar; Adam Phillips, drums, and Thomas Alverson, bass. This trio is a tricky bunch with morphing musical skills, able to leap genres at will, from honky-tonking twang to a raw rock groove or rootsy pop and more.
Amigo manages gothic and gritty in a manic but still melodic charismatic way that defies current trends. So, let’s just say (for now) Amigo is straight ahead rock/pop country rock with an Americana angle as well as a little bit goofy side.
It’s that responsive rock hybrid that makes Amigo somewhat of a throwback to a time when bands didn’t have to be quantified and categorized – when it was ok to be ‘anything’ or ‘everything’ musically. Baird himself described their task saying “a three-piece band needs to be able to do a lot of ‘heavy lifting. We have to rely on what we’ve got to fill it out.”
Bold music with rocking attitude from Amigo and The Kodiak Brotherhood live for Hops at The Park, 2-8 p.m. Saturdayat Fountain Park, 300 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Details:comeseeme.org. For more on the music, find the bands on Facebook.
Coming up
Friday: Analog Daze at The Lodge-Ballantyne; Well-Known Strangers at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Doug Williams Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Sweetwater at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Khaos Kings at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Oneppo Brothers at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Prodigal Sons at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Chris Holder at City Tavern, Fort Mill; House of Payne at Madison’s on The Corner, Fort Mill; Weekends Band at John’s Place, Fort Mill; The Rockaholics at McKoy’s Smokehouse & Saloon, Charlotte; Moses Jones Duo at Big Al’s Pub, Charlotte.
Saturday: Carolina Smoke at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Zoe Rushing at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Michael Pisaro’s ‘Ricefall (2)’ for 64 Musicians/Isaak Pancake at Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Center, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Duo at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Amigo, Kodiak Brotherhood: Hops at The Park- 2-8 pm, Fountain Park, Rock Hill; Mike Waters (3pm), Sean Carrouth (8 pm) at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; David Williams at Cousy’s, Catawba; Van Brown at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Ultimate Rock Machine at Sylvia Theater, York.
Sunday: Kartown (3-6 p.m.) at Another Round, Rock Hill; Most Wanted at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Steel Panther at The Fillmore, Charlotte; Oneppo Brothers at TankTown Tavern, Charlotte.
Tuesday: Small Axe at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill; Open Mic with Michael Wayne Avery at Wraps, Apps & Taps, Rock Hill; Van Brown at Wraps, Apps, & Taps, Rock Hill.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
