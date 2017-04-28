Benefit concert Sunday at Rock Hill VFW

An assortment of area bands, artists, along with friends and family of Kelly Jones Hypio have put their caring creative heads together to present a special concert Sunday at the Rock Hill VFW to raise money for her fight against lung cancer.
Diagnosed in December, Hypio began chemotherapy in January, which left her unable to work. Bills and medical costs, have been piling up.
Enter Tim Jones, well-known owner of Woody’s Music, to help coordinate this music event. He brings a wide range of event experience especially his involvement in past successful benefits. Incidentally, Jones is particularly devoted to this concert since Hypio is his niece. That fact makes for extra dedication. Plus, “Kelly is also related to several others including cousins who are involved,” admitted Jones, “so it’s close for that reason too and we hope lots of folks will show up on Sunday, calling the event “a special gathering and we’re looking for everybody in the tri-county area to be there.”
“It’s just a really good feeling to do a lot of good work and have a fun time,” Jones explained. “These things are always a lot of fun – you get to hang out with a lot of friends and music fans. We’ll have something there for everybody,” he continued.
“The food on sale is going to be really good including Western York County Barbecue from Tony Childers, special slaw from Brenda Settlemyre, plus lots of tasty ‘baked goodies.” Look for special giveaway raffles for T-shirts gift cards, gift baskets and more. A special drawing for a Taylor GS Mini Acoustic Guitar and other fab prizes plus several silent auctions.
After opening announcements at 2 p.m., the entertainment features: Bluegrass Jam with Whipporwill (2:05 p.m.); Amy Lawton, Tyler Henderson, Travis Comer and Prestion Hypio (3 p.m.); Herschel Lee Brown, Steve Simpson, Don Murray and Michael Wayne Avery (4 p.m.); Woody’s All Star Band (5:30 p.m.); Carolina Smoke (6:30 p.m.); 2 Nickels & A Diamond/20 Ride: Zack Brown Tribute Band (7:45 p.m.). In between bands will be several raffles, a cool live auction with auctioneer Gary Wright, and then the big end of the night drawing.
Now about “Woody’s All Star Band” – I asked for clarification, you know – the low down! With a laugh Jones listed the cohorts coming together as Woody’s All Stars are Jeff Faulkner on bass; Jake Jones, guitar; Chuck Nichols, vocals; Russ Horency, keyboards and Gary Greene, drums. Yes, that’s the Gary Greene, whose nationally known credits include Cravin’ Melon drummer, percussion for Hootie and the Blowfish, as well as drums for Early Ray. Jones revealed that Greene was donating an autographed drumhead as an auction item. He further hinted that there could certainly be ‘others special guests’ appearing in this All Stars bunch along with “all kinds of surprises” saying, “You just never know what’s gonna happen. We’ll see and hear musical moments you’ll never find elsewhere,” touted Jones, promising, “It’ll be a jam session and a big time, that’s for sure.”
To truly find out everything that’s happening, you’ve just got to be there at The Concert for Kelly – Benefiting Kelly Hypio’s Fight with Cancer, 2-9 p.m. Sunday at the Rock Hill VFW, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: facebook.com/supportkellyhypio.
Wrap up April with other music events/fundraisers:
The Relay for Life, Friday at Lancaster High School Stadium, featuring Soul Escape; Identity Girls; AJ High Chorus; Believe; Sugarshine; and Mister Pleaze. Details: facebook.com/relaylancastersc/posts.
The Hunter McManus Benefit Party, 2 p.m. Saturday featuring Southern Edge live at 5 p.m. at the Great Falls Shrine Club, 3162 Lingail Acres, Great Falls. There will also be Cornhole Tournament, silent auctions a 50/50 Raffle and more with all money raised going to Hunter McManus and his family for medical bills and travel expenses. Details: Great Falls Shrine Club at 803-482-6319.
Live music all day Saturday from Sugarshine, and Kids in America-Totally 80s Tribute at The Benford Bash hosted by Benford Brewing Co, 2271 Boxcar Road, Lancaster. Food Trucks with BBQ, Brewery Tours, Free Kids Zones and more. Details: benfordbrewing.com.
Coming up
Friday: Khaos Kings at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at The Sandbar, Rock Hill; Ricky Vacca at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with Host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker & Josh Sawyer at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Chase Killough at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at T-Bones on The Lake; Lake Wylie; The Shu Band at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Catawba River Monster at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Barry Webster & The Hyde Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Delta Fire at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Alan Harrington at Big Ben’s British Pub, Charlotte; Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Tour at Spectrum Center, Charlotte.
Saturday: Matt Tucker at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Whit’s End (11 am-5 p.m.) at Open House -Cox Harley, Rock Hill; Whit’s End (9 p.m. to 12) at Revolution’s-The Galleria, Rock Hill; Sons of Carolina at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Lisa & Bryan at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Troll Dolls at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; The Hyde Band at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Analog Daze at Beef O’Brady’s, Baxter-Fort Mill; Catawba River Monster at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Lipstick on a Pig at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Carolina Smoke at Tavern 24, Gastonia; Bending Fat at Apps & Tapps, Lake Norman; Union Jack at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Mojo Deluxe at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Raisin’ Cain Band at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Shotgun Saints at Micah’s, Mooresville.
Sunday: Peace Pipe at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Well Known Strangers at Another Round, Rock Hill.
Monday: Rumor Mill at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern, Charlotte.
Tuesday: Dave Haywood Acoustic Solo (6-8 p.m.) at Embassy Suites-Ardsley Charlotte.
Wednesday: Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts, Dollar Signs, TLW at Concerts at The Courtroom at Gettys Center, Rock Hill.
Thursday: Bryan Dover Acoustic Solo at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
