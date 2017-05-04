Celebrate Fort Mill’s S.C. Strawberry Festival with live music this weekend

May kicks off with the SC Strawberry Festival Friday and Saturday in Walter Elisha Park, downtown Fort Mill. This annual festival brings together a cross section of events meant to promote family fun and pride in the Fort Mill community, not to mention emphasis on those ever so juicy, yummy locally-grown strawberries.
Plenty of hoopla to be had this weekend from a Strawberry Queen (just crowned in the annual pageant), a golf tournament, outdoor movies, and lots more including live music. Friday’s lineup features Summer Daze, The Entertainers, Mr. Potato Head and The Blue Dogs, live on The Strawberry Jam Stage.
A quick look at The Blue Dogs reveals that this Charleston based-bunch forms their sound from a variety of directions especially bluegrass, roots rock, honky-tonk, and more to form their own personal Americana aura. Touted as ‘effortlessly catchy’ these dogs have plenty of tricks as revealed in their nine CD’s and live DVD’s. Along with founder/singer/songwriter Bobby Houck, find Hank Futch, bass/vocals; David Stewart, guitar and Greg Walker, percussion, in The Blue Dogs lineup. Music heralded with enough healing power to put smiles on faces courtesy of The Blue Dogs live Friday at The SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
On Saturday night, the Strawberry Jam Stage gets a definite beach and top hits transformation courtesy of The Tim Clark Band. Band namesake Tim Clark is an expert at showmanship and has been out front capturing audiences since his days with the highly popular Charlotte-based band Sugarcreek. He has continued with The TCB, best known/beloved not only in their hometown of Myrtle Beach but across the Southeast entertaining all with their unique mix for a Beach, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s rockin’ dance party. The band lineup features Clark, lead vocals; Daniel Simons, bass; Jim Harris, keyboards/vocals; Brandon Clark, guitar/vocals and Malcolm Howard, drums/vocals. Shake it up with The Tim Clark Band live Saturday at The SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
For a list of all bands and musical acts plus show times, visit scstrawberryfestival.com and find band info on Facebook.
Around the area
Look to Carolina Rebellion 2017, a revolt, an uprising, a surefire revolution of national hard rock recording acts in a three-day explosion that officially kicks off the summer touring season. So many bands, so little space to do justice to this annual hard rock throwdown now in its sixth successful year. If ever there was a combined insurgence of hard rock entities, this is it.
Not only are iconic bands performing live but also many genre-defying groups along with upcoming bands. Plus, there’s a variety of stylized areas on site presenting hard and heavy ‘experiences’ with their own focus including: one dedicated to equipment and gear for musicians; a viewing deck that offers meet-and-greet possibilities; among others.
A sampling of the musical groups scheduled for this event include: Soundgarden, A Perfect Circle, The Cult, Eagles of Death Metal, and more on Friday; Def Leppard, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Korn, Tesla, many others on Saturday; and Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring, Coheed & Cambria, Fozzy, appearing live on Sunday.
It’s an “all-inclusive wonderland” of hard and heavy rock at Carolina Rebellion 2017 on the Rock City Campgrounds at The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. For a full listing of all bands, special offering and exclusive details plus all you need to know to attend this surge of sound and sight, visit carolinarebellion.com
Elsewhere
Friday: Ashley Peeples at McHales’s on Main, Rock Hill; The Oneppo Brothers Band at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Todd Murray at The Songwriter’s Showcase/Open Mic at Ledo Pizza; Catawba River Monster at Taqueria El Manhattan, Rock Hill; Mellogroove at Empire Pizza Newport, Rock Hill; Music Row at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Acoustic Saints at The Handle Bar, Catawba; Sean Carrouth at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Summer Daze, The Entertainers, Mr. Potato Head, The Blue Dogs at Strawberry Festival, Fort Mill; The Rockaholics at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Steve Arsenault at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Pineville; Rock Onyx at Pineville Craft Beer, Pineville; U-Phonik at Blackfinn Ameripub at Ballantyne; Southern Experience at Hickory Tavern-Ballantyne; Delta Fire at Moochie’s Tavern, Matthews; Soundgarden, A Perfect Circle, The Cult, Eagles of Death Metal, More at Carolina Rebellion, Rock City Campgrounds,Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord.
Saturday: Zach Fowler at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Gas House Guru’s at Empire Pizza, Newport; David Williams at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; StellaRising Duo at Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; The Oneppo Brothers Band (3 p.m.) at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Carolina Rhythm Band, Glen Shelton, Natural Wonder (Stevie Wonder Tribute), The Tim Clark Band, Emily Minor, The Breakfast Club at Strawberry Festival, Fort Mill; Chase Killough at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Parker & Company at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Carolina Smoke at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Smilin’ Dogs at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Catawba River Monster at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Lisa De Novo at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Pineville; Square Roots Duo at Olio’s, Gastonia; Chuck Johnson Duo at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Sundowner Willy at Taco Music Festival-The Rabbit Hole, Charlotte; Def Leppard, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Korn, Tesla, more at Carolina Rebellion, Rock City Campgrounds, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord.
Sunday: Khaos Kings at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Trent Blisson at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring, Coheed & Cambria, Fozzy, more at Carolina Rebellion, Rock City Campgrounds, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments