Celebrate the Fouth with live music in York and Lancaster counties

An extended holiday weekend guarantees live music leading right up to Fourth of July on Tuesday. Midway is an opportunity to witness star-spangled style, talent and tenacityof Jake Haldenwang, live Sunday at the SC Shore Club in Tega Cay.
Haldenwang, based in Tega Cay is a super example of American ingenuity – a genuine wunderkind who we’ve watched grow up from blues whiz kid into a blues rock phenom.
Not only did Haldenwang get a head start presenting interest and aptitude at the early age of 11, but he persisted at a whiz-bang pace. Drawn to the sounds of classic blues/rock from Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Duane Allman, Stevie Ray Vaughn, others he taught himself to play acoustic guitar then by 12 advanced to electric guitar. He honed his skills, practiced daily, and jammed with other musicians. At 14, he wrote his first song, then released his first studio CD at the grand old age of 15. His notoriety, kudos that started early, continued to pick up quickly, as Haldenwang advanced from emerging solo artist, to fronting his own bands including the current power trio known as Halden Vang.
Witnessing Haldenwang’s career arc has been stunning for many. Now in his very early 20’s, he has most of the ‘groundwork’ behind him to focus on future direction with experience, recognition, a fan following and unlimited potential.
A singer/songwriter and “naturally gifted lead guitarist, Haldenwang is also a multi-instrumentalist adding bass guitar and drums to his list of skills. Touted for his stage presence and individual sound, he points to a barrage of inspiration too numerous to list all but a few examples are Foo Fighters, Jack White, Fleetwood Mac, Steve Marriot, Black Keys, and more.
Named 2011 and 2013’s "Artist of the Year" by the Queen City Music Awards in Charlotte, his power trio Halden Vang – featuring Jordan Mattacchione on bass and Andrew Marcadis on drums/percussions – also received a nomination for 2011 Rock Group of the Year.
It’s a stunning resume to date, surely headed to further heights for Haldenwang and company. All of which can make for epic possibilities for a fun, entertaining musical interlude with Jake Haldenwang, live/acoustic Sunday at SC Shore Club in Tega Cay. Details: 803-548-3500. For more on the music, visit reverbnation.com/Jake Haldenwang and find him on Facebook. There is a possibility he’ll be joined by his band mates, according to the club, but no confirmation. You just better be there to enjoy the fun.
Among the possibilities for pageant, pomp, and circumstance are these events:
▪ Red, White and BOOM – Monday, in downtown Rock Hill starting at 5:30 p.m. Celebrate with food trucks, a Kids’ Zone, live music from Radiojacks plus The Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks at 10 pm. For info see onlyinoldtown.com.
▪ Join the Fort Lawn Community Center, the town of Fort Lawn, and Fort Lawn Fire-Rescue for their annual celebration on Tuesday. Eight veterans will be honored during a Quilt of Valor ceremony. Starting at 6 p.m, there will be live music from Mike Faulkenberry & the Prophets Acoustic Trio. Find food trucks, fireworks, and more. Bring a chair and celebrate at the Fort Lawn Community Center,5554 Main Street, Fort Lawn. Details: fortlawncenter.org and find them on Facebook.
▪ The Finally Friday Free Concert presented by the City of Lancaster, featuring live music from The Castaways, 6 -9 p.m. Friday. Look for food vendors, locally crafted brews, outdoor games, and fireworks at the end of the evening. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to Pecan Park, at the corner of West Arch and South French Streets just behind City Hall in Lancaster. For more details, call 803-289-1492.
Coming up
Friday: Jason Poore at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Simplified at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Station Bush Project at Empire Pizza, Newport; SRO at Sandbar, Rock Hill; Southern Edge at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Smilin’ Dogs at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Catawba River Monster at Madison’s on The Corner, Tega Cay-/Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers Band at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Kids in America at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley-Charlotte; Vinyl Road at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Karaoke with Reverend Jym at City Tavern, Waxhaw; Isa De Novo at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte.
Saturday: Khaos Kings Acoustic at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Carolina Backroads at Another Round, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Caution Blind Driver at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Raine Trio at Olio’s, Gastonia; Jim Tierney at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Scoot Pittman Duo & Suttle Band at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley-Charlotte; Boo-Hag & Asbestos Boys w-Space Wizard at Snug Harbor, Charlotte.
Sunday: Devil’s Hatband at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Tuesday: Early Ray at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
