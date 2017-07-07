Fort Mill’s Spiral Eyes has lots of room for exploring music

This weekend’s full moon has the potential to boost cosmic imagination big time, for the Fort Mill-based band Spiral Eyes, live Saturday at Eaglespeak Coffee House and Bar in South Charlotte.
According to singer, songwriter, guitarist Scott Bristow, “the spiral is how the galaxies work. It’s symbolic to us,” he said, “of going within and the journey within.” That inner spiritual aspect has helped guide Bristow and company to better ‘see’ their musical quest too.
Together about three years, their chosen genre is 60’s rock, which can cover a lot of tuneful territory. They also channel other influences and inspirations in directions that are also “sometimes,” Bristow stated, “the blues or bluesy and go toward a jam type thing.” Along with Bristow, Spiral Eyes features Anni Zawilla Loggins, vocals; Lou Lambruschi, keyboards; Chris Rowe, drums; and Dusty Singleton, bass. The band began with Bristow and Loggins writing original tunes together, then branching out into covering the 60s sounds and more.
There’s lots of room for exploring each members’ different directions which makes up each live show, including the one set for Saturday. “I like doing open guitar tunings and we’re starting with ‘She Talks to Angels” (The Black Crowes) and “Gimme Shelter” (Rolling Stones),” explained Bristow.
“Anni likes The Doors,” he said, “and we worked up a jam from ‘Soul Kitchen’ into ‘Riders on The Storm’ then back to ‘Soul Kitchen’ which is a lot of fun.” Other specialties to watch for include ““Ramble On,” a Led Zeppelin favorite of mine,” Bristow said, “and Anni kills it on “White Rabbit” (Jefferson Airplane), then Chris gets a solo in “Soul Sacrifice” (Santana). I like that we do some jams that are fresh,” he said, “and we also do about 5 songs that we've written and recorded.”
Hoping to find new fans for their band, they also look for the faithful fans and friends to be in attendance as well. “It’s on the South side of Charlotte,” Bristow said, regarding Eaglespeak Café, touting, “so we'd love to have some South Carolina peeps party with us.”
Musical exploration under what Bristow referred to as an “imaginative full moon” is in the stars Saturday with Spiral Eyes live, at Eaglespeak Coffee House and Bar, 3907 South Blvd., Charlotte. For more show info, call 980-207-2398. For more on the music, find the band on Facebook.
CrownBEAT
Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corp aims their summer tour at the Carolinas for CrownBEAT: Drum Corps in the Midlands, live Friday at River Bluff High School in Lexington, near Columbia. Six performing corps will be there: The Cadets, Allentown, PA.; The Cavaliers, Rosemont, Ill.; Spirit of Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga.; Boston Crusaders, Boston, Mass.; Jersey Surf, Camden County, N.J.; and Carolina Crown, Fort Mill. An armada of awesome is on the way. Show time is 7:30 p.m. for CrownBEAT: Drum Corps in the Midlands, live Friday at River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Road in Lexington. For more information see Carolina crown on Facebook or visit CarolinaCrown.org.
Coming up
Friday: The Shay at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Shannon Warren Band at Empire Pizza- Newport, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; The Well-Known Strangers for Papa Pete’s Memorial Show at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Early Ray at T-Bones On The Lake, Lake Wylie; Reggae Don at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Madison’s On the Corner, Fort Mill; Chris Lee &The Bootlegger’s at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Crystal Fountains at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Cleyeco at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte.
Saturday: Weekends Band at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; The Wingnuts at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Stick and Stones at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Karaoke Konnection w-DJ Bernie at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Lipstick on a Pig at T-Bones On The Lake, Lake Wylie; Matt Tucker at Revolution’s at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Michael Waters at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Khaos Kings at Madison’s on The Corner, Fort Mill Gas House Guru’s at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Baxter, Fort Mill; Karaoke with Reverend Jym at SC Shore Club, Tega Cay; Gigi Dover & Eric Lovell at Olio’s, Gastonia; A.J. Holt at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Early Ray at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Jeremy Davids at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte.
Sunday: Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba;
