Chill with the cool sounds and fresh favorites of Peace and Love

Summertime heat has hit with sticky, steamy conditions. Never fear, help is on the way from the band known as Peace and Love, returning live, Friday at Wild Wing Café at Ayrsley in South Charlotte.
Based in Charlotte, Peace and Love has performed a welcome wave of cool funk and fresh dance favorites across the Southeast for more than 20 years. Their chill mission is made possible through the combination of talent and experienced versatility in an ensemble featuring Rudi G. Meeks, bass/vocals; Stephen Todd, sax; Donald Dean lead guitar/vocals; Ryan Brown, lead vocals; Chris Whitley, drums; and Lashard Scott, keyboards.
Peace and Love has performed across the United States with many national artists: KC & the Sunshine Band, Rick Springfield, Edwin McCain, Morris Day & The Time not to mention part of the Myrtle Beach House of Blues’ opening debut with none other than James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, plus Travis Tritt and The Blues Brothers.
Founder/manager, Meeks, also a founding member of the hit band The Voltage Brothers, attributes P & L’s popularity to their authenticity as well as to a variety of music that offers something for everyone. A hundred-plus repertoire of songs crosses genres, decades, and styles. Throw in a little hip hop, Earth Wind and Fire, even some Sinatra and you begin to see the big picture.
In a quick phone conversation, Meeks points to how the players work together as essential. “The difference is the vibe and dedication,” he said. “We play the songs in a way that you can feel and understand. We play them like they’re written but add our own flavor.” Meeks also pointed to the band’s “smooth transitions and medleys” as a mark of their performance experience. “We’re pros,” he said. “We can play on any stage and with anybody.”
Seeing people happy drives Meeks and company, especially, “after the show when they come up to tell us what they think and how they enjoyed the show,” he said, “it’s great to see their reaction, to get a response and feel the energy.”
Meeks also advised not to be late. Get there early,” he said. “It’s gonna be packed”
It’s all happening and groovy. Turn the beat and heat around with cool dance classics, fresh funk, and smooth soul from Peace & Love, Friday at Wild Wing Café, 2132 Ayrsley Town Blvd., Charlotte. Details, 980-297-7000, find them on Facebook or go to wildwingcafe.com. Get more on the music at peaceandloveband.com and on Facebook.
Coming up
Friday: Kevin Winchester at Songwriter Showcase Open Mic with Host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Tantrum at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; RK6 at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Jason Poore at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Just 4 Fun at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Stella’s Birthday Bash at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Little Johnny Trailer Trash at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Smilin’ Dogs at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Baxter, Fort Mill; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Jordan Middleton at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Karaoke with Rev. Jym at City Tavern, Waxhaw; David Sulkes at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte;
Saturday: Mitch Hayes Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Carolina Backroads at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Whit’s End at Revolution’s, Galleria, Rock Hill; Cloud 9 at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Parker & Co. at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Vinyl Road at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers Band at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Karaoke with Rev. Jym at SC Shore Club, Tega Cay; Blind Crippled & Crazy at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Moses Jones at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Kevin Bridges at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; JJ Lawhorn at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte The Rockaholics at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Charlotte; Early Ray at Flight Club, Charlotte; Sinners & Saints with David Childers at Snug Harbor, Charlotte;
Sunday: After Sundown at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
