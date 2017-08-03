Kyle Dills Band makes debut appearance at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba

Touting that they’re “the best little band in the Carolinas,’ the Kyle Dills Band makes their debut appearance live Friday at The Handle Bar Tavern in Catawba. Club owner, Jeff Towery, who’s known for his long-standing welcoming ways with upcoming artists, said he had met the band’s leader before with the group ‘Revelry Soul.’
“He has played for me in that band and they were great. Now he (Dills) has his own band so I don't know what to expect,” stated Towery, adding, “but you know me, always ready to try something new and give new artists a shot.”
As front man/lead vocalist/guitarist, Dills cited that while this was to be their Handle Bar debut, the band has played other area venues including The Sandbar, Hartland’s – both in Rock Hill; and as part of the Summer Concert Series in Fort Mill. Together now over seven months, the KDB includes Dills along with Tent Hull, lead guitar; Jamie Scruggs, bass; Jeff Rath, drummer and Hunter Tomlin, acoustic guitar.
The chosen music direction for the KDB is primarily country – particularly the modern country genre with artists such has Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Stapleton. Dills also noted the throwback classic country influences of Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard among others to be in the mix as well. Along with new and old country swagger, Dills also mentioned a definite hit of rock style driven by a guitar-edge in their sound as well.
Live, Dills likes to “get involved with the crowd, to dance with them, sing with them,” and in general, being “real interactive with the crowds.” He urged all to attend their show and to “come rock out with us.”
See how all this comes together with the Kyle Dills Band Friday at The Handle Bar Tavern, 2610 South Anderson Road, Catawba. For show info, call 803-327-0074.
Summer concert
She’s been called ‘the ‘female James Taylor’ and that can be a helpful, quick comparison that references PJ Brunson’s friendly, personable demeanor as well as her repertoire of original songs that are as heartfelt as they are well-crafted. As the featured artist Tuesday live for the Summer Concerts at Fewell Park, Brunson brings a lot of skills to the stage.
A singe, songwriter, composer, guitarist, /pianist, Brunson is popular for her acoustic folk, easy listening sounds derived from a range of genres. Inside her musical universe, there are shots of Americana, rock, plenty of pop, country and blues too. Celtic, folk and new age aspects also combine to round out her style.
Versatile as she is vivid, Brunson has that extra touch of genuine charm, as she reveals her easy familiarity with poetry, literature, art, and Southern heritage. All this makes for expressive lyrics – good for a born story-teller – memorable melodies make it all richly palatable.
Grab your blankets, chairs and picnics to explore the moods and music of PJ Brunson Tuesday for the Summer Concerts at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Concert details, 803-329-5645. Get more on the music at pjbrunson.com.
Coming up
Friday: Khaos Kings at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Jake Haldenwang at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Randy Paul at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at Revolutions, Galleria, Rock Hill; Carolina Backroads at Empire Pizza II, Newport; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets At T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Reggae Don at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Jordan Middleton at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Karaoke w-Rev. Jym at City Tavern, Waxhaw; DJ Glow at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Anquish Birthday with Keyboard Cathy at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern, Charlotte; MCC Music at Eaglespeak Coffee House & Bar, Charlotte; Hoodwinked at McKoy’s Smokehouse & Saloon, Charlotte; Lenny Federal Band at Comet Grill, Charlotte; The Speedbumps, Autumn Brand at Evening Muse, Charlotte.
Saturday: Soakin’ Wet at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Chase Killough at Sisters American Cuisine, Rock Hill, DJ Kardiak at Revolutions, Galleria, Rock Hill; Acoustic Saints at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Michael Waters, SeeWater at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Weekends Band at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Chubby Knuckles at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Baxter, Fort Mill; Karaoke with Rev. Jym at SC Shore Club; SRO at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Audiophiles at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Crystal Fountains at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Tantrum at Buddy’s Point, Monroe; Throwback Thursday Band at Treehouse Vineyards, Monroe; Gov’t Mule at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte; Mighty Mango at Comet Grill, Charlotte; Allman Brothers Tribute by Crisis Assistance Ministry with Randy Franklin & The Sardines, Steve Stoeckel, Halden Vang, Analog Daze, Gigi Dover, Donna Duncan, more at Evening Muse, Charlotte; Delbert McClinton at Neighborhood Theatre, Charlotte; Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, PNC Pavilion, Charlotte; Halden Vang at Miciah’s Happenings. Mooresville.
Sunday: Shrapnyl Band at The Handle Bar Tavern Catawba; Omari & The Hellraisers at Comet Grill, Charlott.;
Tuesday: Chase Killough at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill;
