Agusta’s Most Wanted, high energy, musical trendsetters perform Friday

Be advised that a hot entertainment APB should be issued for Augusta’s Most Wanted – live Friday at the Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley in South Charlotte.
Keep a lookout for this four-piece ensemble based in Georgia, who are described as high energy and versatile trendsetters with a “great show.”
Don’t underestimate their size. Even though a ‘small group’ of four, AMW is known to be packing a powerful punch thanks to experience, skills and familiarity with a variety of genres from top 40, pop and R&B, to 90’s hits even old school hip hop. They draw from their favorite artists: Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Pink as well as Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, TLC and others. Look for traces of possibly unexpected musical influences. While the focus is on the last two decades and current hits, be prepared for this band to easily crank out just about anything.
AMW touts their full-time lineup of professional musicians including Eunice Yu, vocals; Wink Castillo, vocals/ keyboards; Time Moore, bass and Trae Garden, drums. Band leader/vocalist, Yu’s ability to ‘work the stage’ has taken her across the US and Asia in her 19-year career. Likewise, Castillo is more than just a vocalist/keyboard player. A graduate of Augusta State University, his degree in Music Performance means he is proficient on the piano, organ, bass guitar, drums, plus programming.
Together AMW aim to be different, living up to their notoriety as ‘a breath of fresh air.’ Further evidence reveals AMW encourages their audiences to be full-on accomplices by singing and dancing along with the band, to reminisce, then hopefully “to love” them.
Be alert, watch for Augusta’s Most Wanted Friday at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, 2132 Ayrsley Town Boulevard, Charlotte. For show info call 980-297-7000 or visit wildwingcafe.com. For more on the music, visit augustasmostwanted.party and find them on FaceBook.
Elsewhere
Get a glittery sprinkle of saucy southern rock courtesy of Dixie Dust, live Saturday at the Sylvia Theatre in York. An all-female tribute to rowdy, renegade rock, this group swears by their love for the raucous, raunchy, even unruly rocking genre where women are under-represented as musicians, but totally qualified and ready to rock.
Dixie Dust presents the lineup of Monika Jaymes, vocals/guitar/mandolin; Susan Darney, guitar; Wendy Brancaccio, rhythm guitar/vocals; Susan Beach, bass/vocals; Kate Martin, percussion; and Phoebe Hubbs, keyboards.
Jaymes background as a powerhouse vocalist is well-known, fronting her own band The Monika Jaymes Band and gigs alongside a host of known acts including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, Edwin McCain, Nantucket, and more. Darney hails from ’Shoot To Thrill’, an AC/DC tribute and has opened for Bret Michaels and Great White; while bass player Beach was a member of the popular Heart Tribute, Heart Brigade.
Hard-rocking style with skills and sass, Dixie Dust is ready to party hearty – Southern style, Saturday at the Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St., downtown York. Call 803-684-5590 for show details. For more on the music, visit dixie-dust.com.
Coming up
Friday: Weekends Band at Empire Pizza, Newport; DJ Paco Dance Party at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Sons of Carolina at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Chase Killough at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Luke’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; David Williams at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Augusta’s Most Wanted at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Kids in America-Totally 80’s Tribute Band at Belle Johnston Community Center, Pineville; Kevin Marshall & The Jay Walkers at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Rev. Jym Karaoke at City Tavern, Waxhaw; David Sulkes at The Lodge-Ballantyne; Moses Jones at Big Al’s Pub, Charlotte.
Saturday: Natty Boh at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Mat Tucker at Revolution’s at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at 21 Roadhouse Grill, Fort Lawn; Dixie Dust at Sylvia Theater, York; Maple & Pine at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Rev. Jym Karaoke at SC Shore Club, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Prodigal Sons at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Parker & Company at Mickey’s Shag Shack, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Beef “O” Brady’s-Baxter Fort Mill; Shannon Lee at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Mitch Hayes Trio at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Scoot Pittman at The Lodge-Ballantyne; Sound Committee at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; The Rockaholics at Older Mecklenburg Brewery, Charlotte; Dreamer at Bessemer City Centennial Park, Bessemer City.
Sunday: Barry Webster & The Hyde Band for Biker Sunday at the Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Big Dave Austin Memorial Ride In at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Early Ray at Mac’s Speed Shop-Southend, Charlotte; Ballantyne School of Music Summer Jam ’17 at Visulite Theatre, Charlotte.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or debbyjet@gmail.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments