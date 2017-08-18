Tega Cay Food Truck Rally features Sonic Rewind with classic rock hits

Expect bright rock & roll to shine from Sonic Rewind, live Saturday for the Food Truck Rally at Runde Park in Tega Cay. Back by popular demand, this return engagement follows their success at last year’s rally. Incidentally, Sonic Rewind is based in Tega Cay/Fort Mill so, in guitarist/lead vocalist Joe Millo’s words, “we’ll be playing for our hometown crowd, for our neighbors and this will be fun.”
I managed to catch Millo as he was heading into a final rehearsal for Saturday’s show and his excitement was clearly tangible. “This rally will be the outrageous place to be – a hot ticket,” he declared. “We’ll be throwing down an insane amount of classic rock with a load of new tunes including Sammy Hagar, The Outfield, and more, especially, ” he touted, “a brand-new, 13-minute Led Zeppelin medley that will knock your socks off.” They’ll even throw in their Pink Floyd medley, which includes several songs from Dark Side Of The Moon.
More surprises are driving expectations including their infamous hot song list of ‘70s & ‘80s classic rock hits, as well as new personnel joining SR’s lineup. Along with Millo, guitar/vocals; Jeff Greico, drums/vocals; Bob Miller, guitar; and Jim Walsh, bass/back-up vocals; meet Josh Ramirez, also on vocals. Ramirez has sung with the band in the past, “but this time,” Millo said, “he'll be rocking the whole show.”
Wait, there’s more. SR hopes to top the 800-plus people attending last year’s rally. Aiming at the nice round number of 1000, the band is pulling out all the stops. “It’s a new show with amazing lighting/multimedia and a 100 percent fresh set list,” promises Millo, pointing out that they “never play the same set list twice.” SR will also be filming a good portion of the show for a promo reel. “A drone will be filming from above, across the sky,” he said adding, “so be ready to wave to the drone as it flies over Runde Park!”
Forget the approaching eclipse for a bit and focus on the sparkling rock flash of Sonic Rewind live Friday for The Food Truck Rally (6-10 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m.) at Runde Park, 5116 Windward Drive, Tega Cay. For show info call 803-548-3787 or check tegacaysc.org. For more on the music, visit sonicrewind.net.
Coming up
Friday: Mellowgroove at Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Flatland Tourists at Food Truck Friday, Fountain Park, Rock Hill; Hectorina, Shehehe, Nerve Endings, Chase warren & The Homewreckers for Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Building, Rock Hill; Eddie’s Song at Luke’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Revelry Soul at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Just 4 Fun at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Kids in America at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Rockaholics at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; The Lakeside Shannon Lee at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Karaoke with Rev. Jim at City Tavern, Waxhaw; Game Face at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Crashbox & Suttle at Wild Wing Bar, Charlotte; Shotgun Saints at McKoy’s Smokehouse & Saloon, Charlotte.
Saturday: Weekends at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Revelry Soul at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Bryan Porter & Lisa De Nova at Original Empire, Rock Hill; Michael Terry Band at Revolution’s, Galleria, Rock Hill; Southern Edge at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Sonic Rewind at Tega Cay Food Rally, Runde Park, Tega Cay; Cloud 9 at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Smilin’ Dogs at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Baxter-Tega Cay; David Childers at Ole Dallas Brewery, Dallas; Palmetto Road at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers Band at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; U-Phonik at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Sun City Kings at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Tim & Renae McGuire Duo at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Vinyl Tones at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Scoot Pittman Band (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) at Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte.
Sunday: Revelry Soul at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Stella & Eric at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie.
