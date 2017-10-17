Legendary keyboardist Bruce Katz bring Sunshine Tour II to Chester

There are keyboard players and then there are those of a more rarefied realm – the Hammond B-3 keyboard players. There dwells an assortment of rock, blues, gospel, and jazz keyboard stars including the likes of Greg Allman, Steve Winwood, Keith Emerson, John Lord and many others. Also found in this upper echelon is Bruce Katz – live Thursday along with his Bruce Katz Band bringing their Sunshine Tour II to St. Marks Episcopal Church, Chester or the Second Thursday Blues Concert Series.
A legendary Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and four-time Blues Music Award nominee, Katz has played on over 70 albums. Educated at Berklee College of Music, he was also an associate professor there. His earliest work was with Big Mama Thornton as well as Bo Diddley, and Chuck Berry. He has kept company with numerous legendary artists and bands including The Allman Brothers, Greg Allman, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train, Delbert McClinton, John Hammond and many more.
Overall, Katz is known not only for his skills, but for his versatility, particularly for his “awesome technique along with that important “something extra” – soul. He plays it all – blues, soul, jazz, Americana, roots rock, jam, southern rock, you name it, making him an in-demand session player as well.
Adding ‘avant-gardish twists’ Katz is often cited for his eclectic style as well as his imagination even intrique, whether on the Hammond organ or the piano. One reviewer flat out declared him to be “a talented, multi-directional cat with a lot of music inside of him.” Likewise, his band is a tight ensemble that features Katz, organ/piano; plus, Chris Viarello, guitar/vocals; and Ray Hangen, drums.
Experience blues, soul, jazz, in a rootsy jam by a dedicated, well-respected keyboard artist. Boogie with Bruce Katz live along with his Bruce Katz Band bringing their Sunshine Tour to town for the Second Thursday Blues Concert Series, at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 132 Center St., Chester . For concert details call 803-379-1683. For more on the music visit brucekatzband.com and facebook.com/pages/Bruce-Katz Band.
