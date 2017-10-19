Unleash Halloween early at Concerts in The Courtroom in Rock Hill’s Gettys Center

There are those wickedly anxious to unleash Halloween. As luck would have it, it’s set to materialize Saturday in the form of Halloween Explosion 2K17 with Wandcarver, Joshua Cotterino, Gasp, and Joe Miller live for Concerts at The Courtroom in the Gettys Center, Rock Hill.
For this event, a few of the area’s “brightest and weirdest” performers will bring forth a haunting array of danceable, upbeat, even unique music.
Wandcarver, from Norfolk, Va will be casting experimental, psychedelic spells from a realm of post-punk and garage rock manifestations. Renowned for their live show, these enchanters list a range of favorites: David Bowie, Melvin’s, Stanley Kubrick, The Cure and others who surely exert influence on their performances. The lineup includes Seth McPherson, vocals/guitars/synthesizers/percussion; Kern Wheeling, bass; Ryan McPherson, drums; Melissa Powers, vocals; Davood Salek, pad and theremin synthesizers; plus Keith Maynard, guitars. Mystery and mayhem ensue. See wandcarver.bandcamp.com for more.
All hail Joshua Cotterino, Charlotte’s reigning purveyor of synth punk. Purported to be a time traveler from the year 3017, he returns to this century to share “dancey sci-fi,” pop and Americana.
Meanwhile, GASP goes for the throat – figuratively speaking – with gulp-worthy gallivanting via songs capable of “astral projections, magical realism” and more. GASP engulfs the skills of Ashley Peeples, Nathan Matthews, Lex Nordlinger and Josiah Blevins, to breathe life into their very special “prog-pop, mutant funk, lounge goth,” and even “music for spaceships.” GASP promises “dark and groovy” sounds. Further directives at gasp-us.bandcamp.com.
Not to be outdone, Joe Miller, while employed as a musician, composer, and sound, audio engineer with his own audio production company, clearly manifests as a ‘magician, mad scientist’ when performing his Modular Synth Performances. The founder of the Charlotte Synth Meetup Group, Miller’s themes vary from orchestral, rock and urban blends to science fiction, and yes, scary music too. Prepare to encounter his formidable vibe. For some samples check soundslikejoe.com.
Come in costume and don’t forget your dancing shoes for music, magic and more at Halloween Explosion 2K17 Saturday at Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Center, 201 Main St., Rock Hill. More info at facebook.com/thecourtroomatgettys.
Friday: Variety Band at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Kids in America for Food Truck Friday, Fountain Park, Rock Hill; Josh Fosdick at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Soul Therapy at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; The Hyde Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Revelry Soul at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Whit’s End Video Shoot at Back Porch, Chester; Porter Blue at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Backwoodz (noon-2 p.m.), Raincoat (3-4:15 p.m.) Soul Escape (5-7 p.m.) at Gastonia Fall Festival, Gastonia; Amigo at Ol’ Dallas Brewery, Dallas; Rumor Mill at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Devil’s Hatband at Small Bar, Fort Mill; Wicked Powers at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Blonde Ambition at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds, Carowinds, Fort Mill; Double Dog Dare at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Remedy Hollow at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte.
Saturday: Khaos Kings Acoustic at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Shannon Lee at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; So akin’ Wet at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Karaoke Konnection with DJ Bernie at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Sonic Rewind (2 p.m.) at Tega Cay Fall Festival at Glennon Center, Tega Cay Golf Club; Analog Daze at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Baxter, Fort Mill; Cloud 9 at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Josh Sanders at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Jim Tierney at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds, Carowinds, Fort Mill; Mitch Hays Trio at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Audiowine at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Crashbox at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; DeCarlo at The Trail House, Charlotte; Cassette Rewind: 80s Halloween Bash at Visulite Theatre, Charlotte.
Sunday: Darby Wilcox at Octoberfest, Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill Just 4 Fun at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Jake Haldenwang Acoustic at SC Shore Club, Tega Cay; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds, Carowinds, Fort Mill; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Amigo at Mac’s Speed Shop-Southend, Charlotte.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or debbyjet@gmail.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments